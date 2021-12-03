Best Headphones for PlayStation VR in 2022

The full immersion experience, where your physical world is replaced by the virtual one, has a lot to do with hearing sounds from all around you. Being able to hear from any direction is a big deal for you to know when to turn your head. If you can hear the real world too, it will just take away from the experience. The higher quality the headphones, the better the immersion is in the VR World. If you're looking for headphones to upgrade the PSVR experience, we've found the perfect options for you to consider.

Sony's best PlayStation Gold Wireless $69 at Amazon These headphones support 7.1 surround sound, so you'll never miss a thing. They also have an internal noise-canceling microphone to make sure your friends can always clearly hear what you're saying when you play together. If you prefer a wired setup, these headphones rock a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug them in physically. Runner up COWIN E7 Wireless Headphones $70 at Amazon These headphones will give you about 30 hours of battery before you need to recharge. The cushions on these headphones can twist around a full 90 degrees and feel like clouds when they're on your ears. Cowin promises the best quality by offering you noise-canceling in both the sound from your ears and the mic picking up your voice. Go Pro Bionik Mantis $50 at Bionik Designed specifically for use in VR, these headphones look more like earbuds and deliver a wonderful experience. They clip right onto your headset and then rest against your ears. This means you won't get the uncomfortable feeling of an earbud jammed into your ear canal or the discomfort of headphones digging into the top of your head. Smaller cords Hussar Magicbuds $22 at Amazon Hussar Magicbuds are another favorite when it comes to VR gaming. They have noise-canceling abilities and about nine hours of battery life before you'll need another charge. Since the cord wraps around the back of your neck, you'll never have to worry about it interfering with your game time. You'll also have more peace of mind knowing that, if there is an accident, they will remain safe on your neck instead of falling to the ground! Extra bass Sony Earbuds $30 at Amazon These earbuds are wired, but they have an integrated microphone and smartphone playback to deliver you a remarkable sound control with a crisp output. The buds seal tightly into your ears for a higher level of sound isolation with a better delivery of bass. Budget option iJoy Premium $20 at Amazon Give yourself more audio control without having to break your bank. Not only do you have the comfort of over-ear cups, but you can connect them through Bluetooth. There are eight different color options for you to choose from and over four hours of battery life! The package comes complete with a six-month warranty as well. Noise cancelling COWIN SE7 headset $120 at Amazon The SE7 has active noise-canceling to reduce the amount of outside noise coming in through the headset for you to enjoy the sound you want to. There's a built-in microphone and device connectivity that uses Bluetooth 5.0, and you'll get around 30 hours of playtime. The headset folds into itself for easy storage and has comfortable protein ear pads. Stylish and reliable Meidong E8 Headphones $150 at Amazon The Meidong headset uses Bluetooth or audio cables to connect to your device, but if you're using the Bluetooth features you can enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life with it. The active noise-canceling features of this headset work regardless of whether you're using the audio cable or the Bluetooth connectivity features. They're incredibly sleek and stylish with small remnants of color along the band or ears depending on the color you decide, and there are five colors to choose from. Gaming headset ASTRO Gaming A50 $199 at Adorama This headset comes with its own charging base for convenient, but stylish, storage. This ASTRO connects directly to your PlayStation 4, PC, or Mac devices with Bluetooth features and supports 7.1 surround sound. There is a precision boom mic that flips up for a convenient muting system and 15+ hours of battery life. There is also a separate mod kit that features noise-canceling abilities.

Get yourself some wireless headphones

Killer wireless headphones will be a big deal with PlayStation VR because it means there won't be another cable dangling from your body while you're trying to play. You want to avoid dealing with that problem when furiously moving around with PlayStation Move controllers in each hand. PlayStation Gold Wireless is my top pick for a number of reasons. Not only do the headphones improve the immersion of my VR experiences, but also remain safely on my ears no matter how much I'm moving around. They were made with PlayStation gaming in mind, so you'll be able to use them in and out of your VR experiences.

If you don't mind spending a ton of money, then you can't go wrong with the ASTRO Gaming A50 headset. There's a reason it's so pricey, and that's because the quality is nearly unmatched, with crystal clear audio and 7.1 surround sound. The extra mod kits available don't hurt it either.

And if you're hunting for something a little more discreet than a bulky headset, grab a pair of Sony's earbuds. They're easily one of the most affordable options and they come with an integrated microphone. You'll almost forget that you're even wearing them.