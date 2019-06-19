Best Headphones for Oculus Quest Android Central 2019
While the Oculus Quest utilizes the same environmental audio system as the Oculus Go, many users may prefer to use a headset so their audio is more controlled and contained. The Oculus Quest provides two audio jacks on either side of the Quest. Below, we give our top recommendations for Quest-compatible headphones.
Conduction: AfterShokz Sportz TitaniumStaff pick
The AfterShokz Sportz Titanium conduction headset has a unique structure that will stay firmly in place around your head, just over your Oculus Quest straps. Conduction headphones bypass your eardrum and send sound directly to the cochlea, which makes these ideal for someone with impaired hearing.
VR optimized: Oculus Quest In-Ear Headphones
The official Oculus Quest In-Ear Headphones are specially designed to use the dual auxiliary ports on either side of the headset. If in-ear headphones are your thing, you will definitely want to pick these up to enhance your Quest experience.
Superior sound: OneOdio Over-Ear DJ Stereo Headphones
For many VR enthusiasts, it is preferable to have over-the-ear headphones to cancel out any external noise. They will also provide deeper bass than in-ear headphones. If that's the case for you, these should suit you perfectly.
Basic earbuds: RHA MA390 Universal Earbuds
These earbuds are simple but stylish. They are light and easy to wear, making them ideal for active VR sessions. They're made of metal instead of plastic, so they will stand up to a lot of wear-and-tear.
Stylish and affordable: JBL Lifestyle LIVE 100 In-Ear Headphones
This set of headphones has a nice, stylish blue color. Notable for it's enhanced bass, it will be perfect for VR games with a high depth of sound, such as Beat Saber.
What's the best choice?
This selection of headphones should provide everyone with something that suits their needs. It's important to have a positive audio experience when using VR, because it helps create a sense of presence in your digital space. While important to keep yourself grounded in reality, the whole purpose of VR is immersion. Remember, the Oculus Quest does not currently support Bluetooth headsets, so it is important to get one that uses an audio jack.
Personally, due to the way it wraps around the head, and provides audio options for the hearing impaired, I would recommend the AfterShokz Sportz Titanium. Anything that makes VR accessible to more people is a-okay in my book. They're also great for audio on the go. If you prefer something a bit more traditional, I would recommend the OneOdio Over-Ear DJ Stereo Headphones. The over-the-ear design will prevent external sounds interfering with your gaming, and give you the best bass compared to earbuds.
