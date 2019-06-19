While the Oculus Quest utilizes the same environmental audio system as the Oculus Go, many users may prefer to use a headset so their audio is more controlled and contained. The Oculus Quest provides two audio jacks on either side of the Quest. Below, we give our top recommendations for Quest-compatible headphones.

What's the best choice?

This selection of headphones should provide everyone with something that suits their needs. It's important to have a positive audio experience when using VR, because it helps create a sense of presence in your digital space. While important to keep yourself grounded in reality, the whole purpose of VR is immersion. Remember, the Oculus Quest does not currently support Bluetooth headsets, so it is important to get one that uses an audio jack.

Personally, due to the way it wraps around the head, and provides audio options for the hearing impaired, I would recommend the AfterShokz Sportz Titanium. Anything that makes VR accessible to more people is a-okay in my book. They're also great for audio on the go. If you prefer something a bit more traditional, I would recommend the OneOdio Over-Ear DJ Stereo Headphones. The over-the-ear design will prevent external sounds interfering with your gaming, and give you the best bass compared to earbuds.

