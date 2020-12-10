Best Google Pixel 4a Accessories Android Central 2020

The Google Pixel 4a is the runaway leader if you're looking for a great budget phone right now. The phone delivers decent hardware backed by a flagship-tier camera, clean software, and fast updates. You'll therefore need to pair it with similarly-great accessories. So if you are looking for a case, screen protector, power bank, or other accessories for your Pixel 4a, you've come to the right place.

There's no shortage of great Pixel 4a accessories

Whether you're looking for a great case for your Pixel 4a, durable screen protector, or a power bank that lets you charge the battery while you're on the go, there are plenty of great options to choose from.

The obvious choice for a case is the Google Fabric option. I've used these cases on Pixels for the last three years, and they have held up astonishingly well. The best part about this year's fabric is that it is machine washable, making it that much easier to maintain.

The Pixel 4a charges at 18W, so if you are looking for a wall charger that doesn't take up too much space, Aukey's 18W Minima is the ideal option. This fast charger is tiny in size, but delivers reliable USB PD charge at 18W. If you need durable USB-C cables that will last several years, the Powerline II is a fantastic choice.