Everyone loves to play games as it allows you to immerse yourself in another world just like reading a good book. But to play those games, you'll need a console, and almost as importantly, you'll need one of the best gaming TVs to get the full experience. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration, depending upon what you're using for games and what you want to do with the TV when it's time to step away from the controller. Here are our top picks for the best gaming TVs with budget, resolution, and size in mind. The best Gaming TVs at a glance LG CX OLED — Best gaming TV overall: Simply the best gaming TV for everyone. Hisense H9 Quantum — Best gaming TV on a budget: Save a few bucks and get a great TV. Samsung QN800A — Best 8K gaming TV: Live in the future with the Samsung QN800A. TCL SS535 — Cheapest gaming TV: Play your games and get some smarts with this TV. Samsung Neo QN85A — Best 4K Samsung gaming TV: Samsung's best 4K OLED TV gets even better. Sony X900H — Best gaming TV from Sony: Pair your PS5 with a fantastic TV from Sony. What are the best Gaming TVs? If you're going for the one-size-fits-all approach, and want the best gaming TV regardless of whether you're using a PC, Xbox, or PS5, then you'll want to check out the LG CX OLED. This is our favorite option for those looking for the best TV for PS5 or the best 4K TV for Xbox Series X or Series S. It supports features like playing games at 4K resolution and 120fps, along with having a low response time. Plus, since it's using an OLED panel, it makes for one of the best 4K TVs, even if you don't care about gaming. The problem with some of the best gaming TVs is that they cost an arm and a leg and that's just not exactly conducive for everyone. That's why we love the Hisense H9G Quantum as the best budget gaming TV, with a starting price under $800, and many great gaming features. You'll still get a great 4K picture while gaming and the TV includes native support for a 120Hz refresh rate. But the H9G Quantum also includes far-field voice controls, allowing you to use Google Assistant to turn on a movie without ever reaching for a remote. Those looking to pair the best gaming TV with the best gaming vessel, or those who want to make sure they are "future-proofed" will fall in love with the Samsung QN800A. This TV offers 8K resolution, with AI Upscaling, along with built-in hands-free Amazon Alexa or you can just press the microphone button on the included remote. Samsung's latest 8K TV is a stunning option, and sports ultra-thin bezels and an even thinner design, making it seem like it's not possible to pack this much tech into such a thin television.

1. LG CX OLED The best Gaming TV From $1,497 at Amazon Bottom line: From its native 120Hz refresh rate to the gorgeous 4K UHD picture, the LG CX OLED is easily our favorite pick for the best gaming TV.

Category LG CX OLED Display Sizes 55, 65, & 75 inches Display Type OLED Resolution 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) Processor α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K Refresh Rate 120Hz (native) NVIDIA G-Sync Yes AMD FreeSync Yes Variable Refresh Rate Yes Smart TV Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2 HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 57"x33.9"x9.9" (with stand) / 57"x32.7"x1.8" (without stand) Weight 71.9lbs (with stand), 52.9lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (300x200)

Pros: Supports 4K @ 120Hz gaming

Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

Out of the box support for Variable Refresh Rate Cons: Only 3 sizes available

Expensive Whether you're looking for the best TV for PS5 or the Xbox Series X, the LG CX OLED is hands-down, the best gaming TV that you can find. The LG CX OLED has everything that you could want out of a TV for just enjoying your favorite movies and shows but has enough extra features to make any gamer happy. Are you looking for 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate? Check. What about Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support without downloading a software update? Check. PC gamers can even get in on the fun with the built-in support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, so this is really the all-in-one package for whatever gaming you want to do. The best gaming TV doesn't come without some potential concerns, notably the price and sizing options. You'll be limited to only three size choices, as the LG CX OLED is available in 48-inches, 55-inches, and 65-inches. And as for pricing? Well, get ready to pull out the checkbook as the 48-inch model starts at more than $1,000, while the 65-inch model will set you back more than $2,500. But does it really matter if you get the best gaming TV with all of the features you'll need, other than 8K?

The Best Gaming TV Overall LG CX OLED Even though it only comes in three sizes, the LG CX OLED TV is the best gaming TV you can find. It has just about all of the gaming features you could want, except for 8K, and includes things like 4K/120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate support. From $1,497 at Amazon

From $1,500 at Best Buy

From $1,497 at &H Photo

2. Hisense H9G Quantum The best Gaming TV on a budget From $700 at Amazon Bottom line: If you want to game in 4K without emptying your savings account, the Hisense H9G Quantum is the way to go.

Category Hisense H9G Quantum Display Sizes 55 & 65 inches Display Type OLED Resolution 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) Processor Hisense Hi-View Refresh Rate 120Hz (native) NVIDIA G-Sync N/A AMD FreeSync N/A Variable Refresh Rate N/A Smart TV Alexa / Google Assistant HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 57.1"x35.6"x13.6" (with stand) / 57.1"x33.1"x4.1" (without stand) Weight 55.3 lbs (with stand), 52.7 lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (400x400)

Pros: Pricing starts under $800

HDR and Dolby Vision support

Can game at 4K with 120Hz refresh rate Cons: Only two sizes available

No Variable Refresh Rate support Over the last few years, Hisense has been quickly making a name for itself by offering some of the best TVs year over year. The Hisense H9G takes home the distinction for being one of the best Android TVs you can get, but that's only part of the story. It's great to have all of the smart home capabilities for integrating with the likes of Google Assistant, but we're here for the games. The Hisense H9G Quantum doesn't fall short here either, as you'll find a total of four HDMI ports, which should be plenty for your PS5, Xbox, and one of the best soundbars. As for what you get from the picture quality, Hisense packed a 4K panel with support for both HDR and Dolby Vision. Plus, the TVs native refresh rate comes in at 120Hz, so you won't have to worry about upscaling or fiddling around with settings. Just sit back and play your favorite games without breaking the bank. Nothing is absolutely perfect, and that rings true even for a TV as awesome and budget-friendly as the Hisense H9G Quantum. The biggest issue, for some at least, is that you are limited to only being able to choose from two sizes. You're stuck choosing between either 55 inches or 65 inches, which should be fine for most, but we would've liked to see more options. Since Hisense had to cut corners where it could, you'll miss out on some key gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate, which Hisense has no plans to include for this series.

The best Gaming TV on a budget Hisense H9G Quantum The Hisense H9G Quantum is the perfect combination of features for a low price. Between the 4K resolution and 120Hz native refresh rate, this TV is an absolute dream to use, even if you miss out on things like Variable Refresh Rates. From $700 at Amazon

From $750 at Best Buy

From $700 at Walmart

3. Samsung QN800A The best 8K Gaming TV From $3,498 at Amazon Bottom line: Those wanting to future-proof their gaming rooms or home theater system will want to join the 8K train with the Samsung QN800A.

Category Samsung QN800A Display Sizes 65, 75, & 85 inches Display Type QLED Resolution 8K HDR (7,680x4,320) Processor Neo Quantum Processor 8K Refresh Rate 120Hz (native) NVIDIA G-Sync N/A AMD FreeSync Yes Variable Refresh Rate Yes Smart TV Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 56.8"x35.3"x11.8" (with stand) / 56.8"x32.6"x0.7" (without stand) Weight 67.9 lbs (with stand), 50 lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (400x300)

Pros: 8K Resolution with upscaling

Full Array Elite Backlight brings individual zones of LEDs

Will work with most content released in the future

Nearly-invisible bezels Cons: Extremely expensive

8K content is not main-stream yet

Only three sizes There may not be much 8K content to consume, but with the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, 8K gaming has arrived. Both of these consoles are capable of outputting an 8K signal, which is something that none of the previous-generation consoles were capable of. Since this is one of those "cutting-edge" televisions, Samsung went ahead and threw all of the bells and whistles that it could into the QN800A. You'll find upscaling for your movies and TV shows thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor 8K, while featuring all of the key features you want for gaming. This includes playing games at 120fps, along with including low input lag, and the Variable Refresh Rate that we want to see from all of our TVs starting now and moving forward. It's for these reasons (and more) that it should come as no surprise that this is one of the best Samsung TVs that you'll find. Gaming-specific features are onboard, including the Game Bar. This makes it quick, easy, and painless to switch around your various game settings, including the ability to switch between either 21:9 or 32:9. You can even use Game Bar to troubleshoot any issues that you may come across. The biggest downside to the Samsung QN800A comes down to the price, as it's expensive to live on the cutting-edge of technology.

The best 8K Gaming TV Samsung QN800A What more could you want from a TV that supports 8K resolution, and does a fantastic job at upscaling lower-resolution content? This has all of the features that you could want or need for gaming for years to come. From $3,498 at Amazon

From $750 at Best Buy

From $700 at Walmart

4. TCL S535 The cheapest Gaming TV From $430 at Amazon Bottom line: You don't need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy 4K gaming, and that's proven time and time again with the TCL S535.

Category TCL S535 Display Sizes 50, 55, 65, & 85 inches Display Type QLED Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) Processor AiPQ Engine Refresh Rate 60Hz NVIDIA G-Sync N/A AMD FreeSync N/A Variable Refresh Rate N/A Smart TV Roku TV / Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 43.9x11.6"x27.5" (with stand) / 43.9"x3.0"x25.2" (without stand) Weight 26.7 lbs (with stand), 26 lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (300x200)

Pros: Inexpensive

Four sizes to choose from

4K QLED is surprisingly good

Auto Game Mode reduces input lag Cons: Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

No Variable Refresh Rate While it's cool and all to have 8K resolution, and the fastest refresh rates possible, that's just not really feasible for everyone. Sometimes you just want the best and cheapest gaming TV possible, and that's where the TCL S535 comes in. All four sizes of the S535 (ranging from 50 inches up to 75 inches) provide a gorgeous 4K picture thanks to the QLED panel being used. The S535 has all of the smarts you could want built into it, and you don't even need to grab something like a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick. That's because Roku's Smart TV is built right in, providing access to your favorite streaming services. Switching to gaming, you won't find 120fps, as this TV is limited to just a 60Hz refresh rate. But there is an Auto Game Mode that aims to provide the lowest possible input lag, and your TV will automatically switch into its Game Mode if it detects that you're playing a game. It should come as no surprise that since you won't find a faster 120Hz refresh rate, that also means that TCL didn't include the Variable Refresh Rate found on higher-end TVs. But it's tough to expect one of the best cheap 4K TVs to have all of the features at such a low price point. TCL's S535 hits a lot of the marks for gaming, even if you won't have the latest and greatest specs.

The cheapest Gaming TV TCL S535 Not everyone cares about the highest resolution or highest refresh rate, but still want to have an enjoyable time gaming. The TCL S535 brings a low price to a cutthroat market with enough features to keep most folks satisfied. From $430 at Amazon

From $430 at Best Buy

From $428 at Walmart

5. Samsung Neo QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV The best 4K Samsung Gaming TV From $1,598 at Amazon Bottom line: Samsung's newest 4K QLED TV has all the smarts you could want, along with dedicated gaming features to enhance your experience.

Category Samsung Neo QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV Display Sizes 55, 65, 75, & 85 inches Display Type QLED Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) Processor Neo Quantum Processor 4K Refresh Rate 120Hz NVIDIA G-Sync N/A AMD FreeSync Yes Variable Refresh Rate Yes Smart TV Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 48.3"x30.3"x9.3" (with stand) / 48.3"x27.8"x1" (without stand) Weight 45.9 lbs (with stand), 39 lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (200x200)

Pros: 4K for sharp detail and refined color

Engineered to reduce glare

Adaptive Picture optimizes playback

Object Tracking Sound adds realistic 3D sound Cons: Expensive

Only four sizes available Samsung's QN800A may be the best option for those looking for an 8K gaming experience, but that's not the main goal for all gamers. Instead, you may just be looking for the best Samsung TV, and that's what you'll get with the Samsung Neo QN85A. This TV was unveiled at CES 2021 and has all of the features you could want, minus the 8K resolution. 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate is onboard thanks to the built-in Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which pushed the 60Hz panel up to the desired 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the other 2021 flagship Samsung TVs, the QN85A is also equipped with Game Bar. This makes it possible to adjust various settings mid-game like changing your screen ratio from 21:9 to 32:9 to fully immerse yourself in all of your favorite games. And if you think something is off while playing, Game Bar lets you check on your input lag to see what's going on. There are a few potential hiccups for those who want to try and play games at the expanded 32:9 aspect ratio with Game Bar. That's because Samsung actually limits some of the video processing to provide faster response times, so that new game on the latest console may not actually look as crisp as you would expect. It's a little disappointing, especially when you consider that this QLED TV is priced at more than $1,500 for the 55-inch model, while the 85-inch version is almost $4,500.

The best 4K Samsung Gaming TV Samsung Neo QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV The latest 4k QLED Samsung TV should be more than enough for just about anyone who wants a high-end TV without 8K. Samsung packed its latest features into this bad boy while offering four different sizes to choose from. From $1,598 at Amazon

From $1,598 at B&H Photo

6. Sony X900H The best Gaming TV from Sony From $1,198 at Amazon Bottom line: Sony's "Ready for PS5" gaming TV is a pretty great option, especially if you want the best gaming experience along with a fantastic Android TV interface.

Category Sony X900H Display Sizes 55, 65, 75, & 85 inches Display Type LCD Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) Processor X1 4K HDR Processor Refresh Rate 120Hz NVIDIA G-Sync N/A AMD FreeSync N/A Variable Refresh Rate Yes Smart TV Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant / Apple Homekit HDMI Ports Four Dimensions (W x H x D) 48.5x30.75x13.4" (with stand) / 48.5x28x2.9" (without stand) Weight 38.6 lbs (with stand), 36.4 lbs (without stand) VESA Mounting Yes (300x300)

Pros: Four different sizes to choose from

Android TV built-in

Supports 4K gaming at 120Hz

Includes two HDMI 2.1 ports Cons: VRR and 4K/120 not supported out of the box

Less-than-stellar viewing angles

Reflective TV panel Just like some folks like to match their smartphones with accessories from the same manufacturer, the same can be said for gamers with their consoles and TVs. Well, since Microsoft doesn't exactly make any TVs at the moment, that really only leaves Sony with the PS5 and the X900H. We have this ranked as the best Android TV for the PS5 and for good reason. The X900H is also considered one of the best Android TVs overall, as it comes in four different sizes between 55 inches and 85 inches. While Samsung and LG usually top most "best" lists when it comes to TV quality, Sony is right up there thanks to the X1 4K HDR Processor. This TV is marked as "Ready for PS5," as it not only includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, but also supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, along with Variable Refresh Rate. There is a catch with the elusive VRR, however, as it's not available out of the box, and Sony has yet to push the update to bring this to the X900H. And while this is one of the best gaming TVs, you might want to be selective about your home theater setup, as the viewing angles aren't the greatest and the panel itself is a bit more reflective than you might like.

The best Gaming TV from Sony Sony X900H It should come as no surprise that the Sony X900H would be one of the best pairings for the PS5. But it's also one of the best gaming TVs overall with eventual compatibility with VRR and 4K/120 gaming. From $1,198 at Amazon

From $750 at Best Buy

From $700 at Walmart

How to pick the best gaming TV for you There aren't too many factors that you should take into consideration when trying to discern picking the best overall TV from the best gaming TV. Most of the factors are pretty similar, as you'll want to try and find a TV with the best display resolution possible, along with enough HDMI ports and the right size for wherever you plan on putting the TV. The differences start showing themselves when you get into the nitty-gritty. This includes things like resolution and the refresh rate of whatever TV you're considering. With the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X capable of outputting 8K content, along with being able to take advantage of 4K gaming at 120Hz, that's why features like resolution and refresh rate come into play. Speaking of refresh rate, there's a relatively-new terminology being thrown around called Variable Refresh Rate or VRR. This is one of those features that PC gamers tend to pay more attention to, but its VRR is now compatible with both the Xbox Series X and the PS5. Essentially the technology is designed to provide a smoother gaming experience, ensuring that your TV is outputting the right refresh rate based on what's happening on screen. There's a pretty great explainer about why HDMI 2.1 is so important, and why it's going to be found in more and more TVs that are released soon: "In essence, VRR adapts the refresh rate of your display to that outputted content, reducing screen tearing and stuttering, without the input lag suffered when using a similar solution known as V-Sync." The biggest hangup with VRR is that it's only compatible with TVs that include an HDMI 2.1 port. If you're looking for gaming TVs specifically, there's a chance that it will be advertised, but you may need to dive into the specifications to find out which port is HDMI 2.1, and which ones aren't. Then, you'll want to be able to make sure that the TV can still operate as your primary (or secondary) television set. This means you'll want to see if the best gaming TV can also serve as the best 4K TV for your money, or maybe you want to get a combination of the best Android TV along with ensuring that it serves all, or most, of your gaming needs. 1. Get the highest resolution and refresh rate you can To guarantee the best gaming experience possible, then you want to make sure that you find the best gaming TV with the highest resolution and refresh rate possible. Currently, there are very few options out there with 8K support, but since that's what our Xbox's, PS5's, and PCs are capable of, it's definitely something to consider. It's also great to be able to game at 4K resolution or be able to take advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate, but not all TVs are capable of doing both. That's why it's important to find a TV that _is _ capable of doing both if that's your cup of tea, so you can experience the best of both worlds without having to deal with any compromises. 2. Matching your TV up to your gaming needs Just because your Xbox, PC, PS5, or other gaming rigs are capable of gaming at 4K or 8K and 120fps, doesn't necessarily mean that's what you need. For example, you may want to be able to game at 8K, but those TVs are just far too expensive for many as the technology is still evolving. We'll get to a point where 8K becomes the new 4K, but that time is not now. Another aspect comes down to the size of the gaming TV you are trying to get. There are a few TVs out there that support 4K gaming at 120fps, but those are on the larger side of the spectrum, with very few options coming in below 55-inches. If you plan to use the TV connected to your PC and mounted on a wall, it may be fine, but it's probably too large for that specific situation. And some may not have that much space to work with, so you'll want to work within your confines defined by what your home theater or home desk setup can provide. 3. How much do you care about smart TV features? Whether it's a gaming TV, Android TV, 4K TV, 8K TV, or whatever else you want to call it, you're still looking for one of the best TVs around. And a TV does so much more than just act as a connected monitor for your gaming consoles or PC. So something else you should take into consideration is what other uses will this television be used for. Those looking at creating a brand new home theater setup in their living room or "movie room" will want to take notice of other features. These include smart TV features, so you won't have to worry about plugging up an extra HDMI port with something like the NVIDIA Shield TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick. Just about every TV maker nowadays has some type of "smart TV" interface, and it just comes down to what ecosystem you are already using for your smart home tech. Then, there are other considerations to be made, as you'll find some TVs with Roku built-in, but don't support things like Google Assistant. While others can take advantage of Amazon Alexa voice controls, Google Assistant, AND Apple Airplay 2 for the whole package. That doesn't even take into account the actual interface of the TV for your "smart TV" needs. LG is still rocking webOS, albeit a much more mature platform than the old days. It's still something to be considerate of, depending upon what you are planning on using the TV for other than gaming. 4. The sound quality plays only a small part, for a reason There's one feature from many of the aforementioned best gaming TVs that isn't mentioned much, and that's sound quality. While it can be an important feature for some, the truth is that we would recommend grabbing one of the best soundbars to pair up with your new gaming TV. You don't need to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on an expensive surround-sound system anymore, as there are soundbars that can imitate that without breaking the bank. Options like the Sonos Beam integrate with other Sonos speakers, along with being lightweight and have both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice features built-in. And chances are that whoever is making the best gaming TV for you, also has a soundbar available that matches up perfectly with whatever TV you're considering. And if price is a concern, there are a lot of great options to pick from when considering the best cheap soundbars. Many of these can be found for less than a couple of hundred dollars and will provide a much better sound profile compared to the built-in speakers that aren't exactly facing the perfect direction to immerse you in your game or movies.