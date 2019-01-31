Everyone's favorite battle royale finally supports Bluetooth controllers on mobile. This has been a long time coming for Fortnite, and you'll likely want the best possible controller to get your game on. You shouldn't look any further than the SteelSeries Stratus XL.

At an affordable price with a familiar design and exceptional quality, the SteelSeries Stratus XL mobile gaming controller is the way to go for Fortnite players.

Who should buy this

If you already spend a lot of time on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, this controller should feel right at home in your grasp. It takes a bit of the form factor from each of the aforementioned consoles' controllers, with a similar frame to the Xbox One controller and a stick layout more akin to that of the DualShock 4. Those looking to game on the go will find its solid battery life (up to 40 hours) appealing. In relation to Fortnite, it's got every button you need to keep you at the top of your game.

Is it a good time to buy this?

Absolutely. This controller may not be the most recent to grace the market, but it still beats out the competition in terms of price, quality, and best of all it was designed specifically for compatibility with Android devices and Windows PC.

Reasons to buy Inexpensive

Familiar design to Xbox and PlayStation

Long battery life

Compatible with SteelSeries customization software Reasons not to buy No color options

Older model

You deserve your mobile battle royale experience to be as good as it gets

Not only is SteelSeries a trusted and reliable brand, but the Stratus XL also has designated home and back buttons for "seamless gaming on Android devices." Thanks to its relatively familiar form factor, it should feel comfortable in your hands during long gaming sessions, which is made better with its 40-hour battery life. You're not getting a dinky little plastic controller that looks like you could easily crush it if you lose that coveted Victory Royale.

With the SteelSeries Engine 3 software program, you can even customize the Stratus XL to best suit your needs, whether that means opting for hair triggers or changing the sensitivity of your thumbsticks.

Alternatives to the SteelSeries Stratus XL

It's nearly impossible to list every Bluetooth controller out there, but most designed for mobile tend to be too small and not worth the cost or effort put into buying one. Because of this, your best alternative is actually the Xbox One wireless controller. Despite it initially not working correctly on most Android games due to incorrect button mapping, a fix was implemented in August 2018 by Google to get it up and running exactly as it should.