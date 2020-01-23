What you need to know
- Pricing for the entry-level Galaxy S20 4G looks to be €899.
- Color options will be Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Pink though not all colors will be available in each phone variant.
- The camera module on the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra reveals the 100X and 10X zoom capabilities.
With Samsung's Unpacked event just around the corner, February 11, it seems there may not be much in terms of surprises when it unveils the Galaxy S20 line-up — especially after the newest leak that shows off colors, renders, and potential pricing in Europe.
Previous leaks gave us specs, and now we get colors and some pricing info. 91Mobiles received the leak exclusively from Twitter user Ishan Agarwal providing the renders and pricing for the upcoming devices. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 will start at €899, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G starts at €1349, and the Galaxy S20+ 5G will come in at €1099. While this isn't official pricing yet, it can give us some ideas as to what Samsung may be planning in terms of cost. Another point to keep in mind is that pricing isn't always a direct conversion to other currencies, so Samsung may tweak customer costs in each country upon release.
The other bit of fun that's found in the leak are the renders and colors. In total, Samsung seems to be releasing four colors — Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Pink. However, not all colors will be available for each of the Galaxy S20 variants.
Galaxy S20 — Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink
- S20 4G: €899
- S20 5G: €999
Galaxy S20+ 5G - Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue
- S20 5G+: €1099
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black
- S20 4G: €1349
- S20 5G: €1549
These phones are shaping up to have some beastly specs such as an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 under the hood, Android 10 with One UI 2.0, 128GB, or more of storage, 12+GB of RAM, a 120HZ WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440p) display, and an IP68 durability rating. Multiple cameras and some very interesting zoom capabilities like the 100X digital and 10X optical for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which we can see spelled out on the renders.
Are you excited about these new devices yet?
