With Samsung's Unpacked event just around the corner, February 11, it seems there may not be much in terms of surprises when it unveils the Galaxy S20 line-up — especially after the newest leak that shows off colors, renders, and potential pricing in Europe.

Previous leaks gave us specs, and now we get colors and some pricing info. 91Mobiles received the leak exclusively from Twitter user Ishan Agarwal providing the renders and pricing for the upcoming devices. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 will start at €899, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G starts at €1349, and the Galaxy S20+ 5G will come in at €1099. While this isn't official pricing yet, it can give us some ideas as to what Samsung may be planning in terms of cost. Another point to keep in mind is that pricing isn't always a direct conversion to other currencies, so Samsung may tweak customer costs in each country upon release.

The other bit of fun that's found in the leak are the renders and colors. In total, Samsung seems to be releasing four colors — Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Pink. However, not all colors will be available for each of the Galaxy S20 variants.

Galaxy S20 — Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink