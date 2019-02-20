The best part about the Galaxy S10e (from a screen protector standpoint) is that its screen is flat, so just about any quality screen protector should work like a dream. Unlike its counterparts, its fingerprint sensor is on its side, so you won't have any issue with covering your screen and protecting it (as you should!).
These are the best screen protectors for your Galaxy S10e.
Trusted brand
Qoosea tempered glass screen protector 2-pack
Qoosea makes great screen protectors, and these tempered glass versions offer exceptional clarity and touch sensitivity. The edges are rounded to help prevent lifting, and the oil- and water-resistant coating help keep your screen fingerprint- and smudge-free.
Simple and effective
totallee tempered glass screen protector
totallee's tempered glass protector is hard enough to prevent scratches and chips, and it has a black bezel around the edge to help it blend in better with the front of your S10e. You get all the tools necessary for a bubble-free installation, and a two-year warranty against any defects.
Next level
Whitestone Dome Glass 2-pack
Whitestone's Dome Glass screen protectors are quite expensive, but they're a bit of a marvel. If there are minor cracks in your phone's screen, these protectors can fill them in, and they're guaranteed to work with Samsung phones, since Whitestone is a part of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.
Also great
Olixar tempered glass screen protector
This tempered glass protector covers nearly all of your Galaxy S10e's screen, with rounded edges to prevent it from lifting. The tempered glass is scratch-resistant and has an oil-resistant coating to help prevent fingerprints and smudges.
A screen protector is an excellent investment when it comes to protecting your new phone, since it covers the most important part. For reliable, inexpensive protection, I'd go with Qoosea's tempered glass offering.
