The best part about the Galaxy S10e (from a screen protector standpoint) is that its screen is flat, so just about any quality screen protector should work like a dream. Unlike its counterparts, its fingerprint sensor is on its side, so you won't have any issue with covering your screen and protecting it (as you should!).

These are the best screen protectors for your Galaxy S10e.

A screen protector is an excellent investment when it comes to protecting your new phone, since it covers the most important part. For reliable, inexpensive protection, I'd go with Qoosea's tempered glass offering.

