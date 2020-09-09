Best Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 Bands Android Central 2020

Fitbit continues to deliver industry-leading smartwatches that are designed to impress on multiple fronts, so it would be no surprise if you're eager to find the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands for the upcoming releases. It's important to note that these two new watches are only compatible with Fitbit's new infinity bands. Therefore, the old bands from previous models won't work. On to bigger and better things! Check out our favorite options below.

When choosing the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 band for your watch, there are a few key factors to consider. Most importantly, you want to find something that's going to be comfortable. Assuming that you'll be taking advantage of all the health and fitness features on your wearable, you'll likely be a fan of the Fitbit Sport Band. The breathable design ensures maximum comfort for your wrist as you go about your day.

If you're looking for a multi-pack at an affordable price point, go with the EZCO Silicone Waterproof Breathable Band. You'll be able to choose a set of 4 silicone bands in the colors that match your style and mood.

All of these bands will keep your new smartwatch feeling good on your wrist. if you're still having trouble deciding between the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa 3, you've got some time left. These wearables will be available for purchase on Sept. 25. We anticipate that more band options will become available as time goes on, so stay tuned!