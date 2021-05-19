Best Fitbit Luxe bands Android Central 2021
If you're captivated by the market's newest stylish tracker, make sure you also choose a suitable band for your Fitbit Luxe. Whether you're headed outdoors, to the gym, or a formal event, there are plenty of options to pick from. We've rounded up some of the best Fitbit Luxe bands for you to explore!
- Classic comfort: Fitbit Luxe Classic Band
- Perfectly durable: Fitbit Luxe Woven Band
- Fashionable and flexible: Fitbit Luxe Stainless Steel Mesh Band
- Chic and unique: Fitbit Luxe Premium Horween Leather Band
- Premium luxury: Fitbit Luxe gorjana Parker Link Bracelet
Classic comfort: Fitbit Luxe Classic BandStaff Pick
If you're like most people and you plan to use your wearable for fitness tracking, you want a comfy band that will be gentle and lightweight on your skin. Fitbit's classic band is a great choice. Did we mention you can take it for a swim, too? It comes in a few different color options to match your style, including Lunar White, Black, Orchid, and Peony.
Perfectly durable: Fitbit Luxe Woven Band
Some fitness enthusiasts prefer a band with a bit more heft to it. The best Fitbit Luxe band for durability is the company's woven band. It's soft to the touch while still being tough enough to withstand high-intensity workouts. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, your wrist will be in good shape. The color options include Slate and Hibiscus,
Fashionable and flexible: Fitbit Luxe Stainless Steel Mesh Band
When you're headed out to a formal event, you don't have to leave your fitness tracker behind. There are several stylish bands that ensure you'll look fashionable as ever. This stainless steel mesh band from Fitbit is a solid pick. It's made of lightweight, flexible material with a magnetic adjustable clasp. Your color choices include Platinum and Soft Gold.
Premium luxury: Fitbit Luxe gorjana Parker Link Bracelet
Not everyone will be a fan of the price tag, but you can't beat the sheer luxury of this gorjana Parker Link bracelet. You'll be the start of the show with this sparkly band. It allows you to wear your tracker as a piece of jewelry rather than just a tracking device. Who says your wellness journey can't be fashionable. The gorjana band comes in Platinum and Soft Gold.
Best Fitbit Luxe bands: Take your pick
As one of the company's newest fitness trackers, there are sure to be several more Fitbit Luxe band options on the market as time goes on. For now, there's a handful of options that come directly from Fitbit. Whether you're looking for one that will work with your active lifestyle or you need something a tad more elegant, you'll have a few different choices.
The best Fitbit Luxe band for casual daily wear and high-intensity workouts is the Classic band. You'll always enjoy maximum comfort, so you never have to worry about irritation. There are a few different colors to choose from, so it will be easy to find one that matches your style.
Speaking of style, you can elevate yours with one of the fancier Fitbit Luxe band options. For example, the Stainless Steel Mesh band that comes in Platinum or Soft Gold is perfect when you need lightweight flexibility that won't weigh you down. If you need the most premium option available, the gorjana Parker Link bracelet will meet your needs. It's also available in Platinum and Soft Gold. This allows your tracker to double as a fashion accessory so you can enjoy the best of both worlds. Stay tuned for more Fitbit Luxe band options!
