The best Fitbit Charge 5 band for keeping things casual comes from Hook & Loop Nylon, made with a blend of nylon and 9% recycled polyester materials. The hook-and-loop fastener will keep your tracker secure without a bulky clasp or buckle. This nylon band is available in both Black and Coastal Blue shades. You'll appreciate the unique heathered pattern that stands out from other bands.

When it's time to get fancy, there's no better option than the Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band. It's one of the most elegant bands you'll find for this fitness tracker, which is why it's also the most expensive. The lightweight, full-grain leather material is stunning, but it's also durable and functional. You'll notice the natural materials will seamlessly mold to your wrist over time for a perfect fit.

Serious fitness enthusiasts will likely be content with the Fitbit Charge 5 Sport Silicone Band. Whether you're off the gym or going for a swim, this band can keep up. When you lead an active lifestyle, you'll love the breathable design to keep your skin comfortable through even the toughest workouts. The color options include Deep Sea, Black Cherry, Frost White, Frosted Lilac, and Black.

Sometimes, you're looking for a simple and straightforward design that's comfortable enough for daily wear. If that sounds familiar, you might prefer this Fitbit Charge 5 Infinity Silicone Band. The lightweight silicone material is water-resistant so that it can handle sweat, rainfall, and swimming. The loop-and-peg closure ensures your band will stay secure on your wrist.

When you buy a new fitness tracker, one of the first things you'll want to do is find a band that matches your style. What's more, you want to be sure you're picking a band that will provide you with excellent comfort. Choosing the best Fitbit Charge 5 band requires you to consider a few key factors. Do you need something that can withstand intense workouts? Are you headed to a formal event that requires a fancy accessory? Whatever the case, Fitbit offers some amazing options. Keep in mind these are new proprietary bands, so previous Charge 3 or Charge 4 bands won't work.

While the options are somewhat limited right now, there's a little something for every occasion. Fitbit decided to introduce a new proprietary band system with this fitness tracker, so the only options right now are from the company. We're hoping that several new third-party options will arrive in no time! Until then, these are some solid choices to consider.

No matter what look or feel you're going for, these are the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands you can buy right now. While more third-party options are expected to hit the market soon, this is a great place to start when you're looking for a specific color, style, or material.