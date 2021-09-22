Best Fitbit Charge 5 bands Android Central 2021
When you buy a new fitness tracker, one of the first things you'll want to do is find a band that matches your style. What's more, you want to be sure you're picking a band that will provide you with excellent comfort. Choosing the best Fitbit Charge 5 band requires you to consider a few key factors. Do you need something that can withstand intense workouts? Are you headed to a formal event that requires a fancy accessory? Whatever the case, Fitbit offers some amazing options. Keep in mind these are new proprietary bands, so previous Charge 3 or Charge 4 bands won't work.
- Perfect for daily wear: Fitbit Charge 5 Infinity Silicone Band
- Time to be active: Fitbit Charge 5 Sport Silicone Band
- Elegance and comfort: Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band
- Keep it casual: Fitbit Charge 5 Hook & Loop Nylon Band
Perfect for daily wear: Fitbit Charge 5 Infinity Silicone BandStaff Pick
Sometimes, you're looking for a simple and straightforward design that's comfortable enough for daily wear. If that sounds familiar, you might prefer this Fitbit Charge 5 Infinity Silicone Band. The lightweight silicone material is water-resistant so that it can handle sweat, rainfall, and swimming. The loop-and-peg closure ensures your band will stay secure on your wrist.
Time to be active: Fitbit Charge 5 Sport Silicone Band
Serious fitness enthusiasts will likely be content with the Fitbit Charge 5 Sport Silicone Band. Whether you're off the gym or going for a swim, this band can keep up. When you lead an active lifestyle, you'll love the breathable design to keep your skin comfortable through even the toughest workouts. The color options include Deep Sea, Black Cherry, Frost White, Frosted Lilac, and Black.
Elegance and comfort: Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band
When it's time to get fancy, there's no better option than the Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band. It's one of the most elegant bands you'll find for this fitness tracker, which is why it's also the most expensive. The lightweight, full-grain leather material is stunning, but it's also durable and functional. You'll notice the natural materials will seamlessly mold to your wrist over time for a perfect fit.
Keep it casual: Fitbit Charge 5 Hook & Loop Nylon Band
The best Fitbit Charge 5 band for keeping things casual comes from Hook & Loop Nylon, made with a blend of nylon and 9% recycled polyester materials. The hook-and-loop fastener will keep your tracker secure without a bulky clasp or buckle. This nylon band is available in both Black and Coastal Blue shades. You'll appreciate the unique heathered pattern that stands out from other bands.
Best Fitbit Charge 5 bands: How to choose
While the options are somewhat limited right now, there's a little something for every occasion. Fitbit decided to introduce a new proprietary band system with this fitness tracker, so the only options right now are from the company. We're hoping that several new third-party options will arrive in no time! Until then, these are some solid choices to consider.
If you're seeking the best Fitbit Charge 5 band for daily wear, you'll likely prefer the Infinity Silicone band. It's currently available in Black, Lunar White, and Steel Blue. You'll appreciate the loop-and-peg closure that keeps your band secure all day long. The waterproof silicone material can withstand swims, sweat, and rainfall.
Perhaps you have a special occasion coming up and you need to opt for something a bit more formal than silicone. If that's the case, you might want to splurge and get yourself the Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band. This stunning band is available in Black and Plum color variants. You'll enjoy the perfect combination of comfort and elegance. Not to mention that this band is made from high-quality leather handcrafted with premium oils and dyes. The natural materials are designed to mold to your wrist for a seamless fit.
No matter what look or feel you're going for, these are the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands you can buy right now. While more third-party options are expected to hit the market soon, this is a great place to start when you're looking for a specific color, style, or material.
