The best Cyber Monday PS5 deals don't just cover accessories and hardware. There are tons of games on sale as well, some of which are over 50% off for a limited time. This is easily the best time of year to buy all those games you've been waiting for, and deals include the most popular and acclaimed titles around like Ghost of Tsushima and Hades.

A few of the games we've highlighted below are only available on PS5, while other are cross-gen and released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Some of these include free upgrades to the PS5 version when you buy the PS4 version, so keep an eye out for a label that says PS5 upgrade available on the box art.

Save over 50% on the hottest PS5 and PS4 games

These deals don't even scratch the surface of what's on discount right now. With a wide variety of genres that appeal to all age groups, you're sure to find something that sparks your interest.