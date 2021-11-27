The best Cyber Monday PS5 deals don't just cover accessories and hardware. There are tons of games on sale as well, some of which are over 50% off for a limited time. This is easily the best time of year to buy all those games you've been waiting for, and deals include the most popular and acclaimed titles around like Ghost of Tsushima and Hades.
A few of the games we've highlighted below are only available on PS5, while other are cross-gen and released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Some of these include free upgrades to the PS5 version when you buy the PS4 version, so keep an eye out for a label that says PS5 upgrade available on the box art.
Save over 50% on the hottest PS5 and PS4 games
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $20 off
Sucker Punch knocked it out of the park with Ghost of Tsushima, and now you can get its excellent Director's Cut — complete with the Iki Island expansion — for just $40. Become Tsushima's hero as Jin Sakai and drive out the Mongol invasion through any means necessary.
Deathloop | $30 off
Deathloop is some of the very best that Arkane has to offer, and fans of Prey or Dishonored should give it a shot. When you find yourself stuck in a timeloop and being hunted down by an island of lunatics and assassins, you'll need to kill the eight Visionaries responsible to free yourself.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $20 off
With a long history to live up to, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart had to be nearly perfect — and it is. As Doctor Nefarious rips apart the fabric of space and time with the Dimensionator, it's up to Ratchet, Clank, and a few familiar faces (plus some new ones) to save the day.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $20 off
While you're waiting for Spider-Man 2, you should pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It picks up after Peter has been training Miles for some time, and when Peter goes on a work trip, Miles suits up to take down the Roxxon Corporation from destroying Harlem.
The Last of Us Part 2 | $20 off
Some people love to hate it and hate to love it, but wherever you fall, there's no arguing that The Last of Us Part 2 is an extremely polished game from the top down. Ellie's out for revenge against members of the Washington Liberation Front after they do the unthinkable, and she won't stop at anything until they're dead.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $30 off
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a more kid-friendly pick this holiday. It launched alongside the PS5 and quickly became one of its best platformers to this date. It's playable in online or local multiplayer, so grab some friends and work together to make it through each level.
Alan Wake Remastered | $10 off
This is the first time Alan Wake has come to PlayStation consoles, and it exemplifies nearly everything people love about developer Remedy Entertainment. Its Twins Peaks influence is strong, and as you wander around the town of Bright Falls, you'll find that not everything is as it appears. Stay alert and keep your flashlight handy.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $40 off
Journey back to the Dark Ages of England as Eivor of the Raven clan, a group of Vikings. Norway's been ravaged by scarce resources and war, leaving England as the bastion of hope. Unfortunately, King Alfred doesn't take too kindly to outsiders, especially those he deems savages. Lead your people to a new life and forge some alliances along the way.
Lost Judgement | $30 off
A spin-off from the Yakuza series, Lost Judgement private detective Takayuki Yagami sets out to investigate an officer accused of murder. As you come to find out, there's a lot more going on than meets the eye, and it's up to you to decide whether you want to uphold the law or take matters into your own hands, doling out for own form of justice.
Guardians of the Galaxy | $35 off
For a game that just released last month, you won't find a better deal. Guardians of the Galaxy ditches the online aspects that everyone hated in Avengers and goes straight for a solid single-player narrative experience. The galaxy is still recovering from a massive interstellar war, and the Guardians feel like this is the perfect opportunity to make a quick buck.
Hades | $10 off
The acclaimed roguelike is available for just $40 on PS4 and PS5 this holiday. Zagreus, son of Hades, is hell-bent (no pun intended) to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus to find Persephone, his birth mother, and he'll need a little help from the Greek pantheon to do it.
Demon's Souls | $30 off
Before Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne, there was Demon's Souls, kicking off the Soulslike craze that people know today. Being originally made back in 2009, it was a bit dated, so developer Bluepoint was tasked with remaking it and did an incredible job.
It Takes Two | $20 off
From A Way Out developer HazeLight, It Takes Two is a cooperative platformer that follows two parents who must reconcile their differences after they become trapped in their daughter's dolls. It's been nominated for several game of the year awards.
These deals don't even scratch the surface of what's on discount right now. With a wide variety of genres that appeal to all age groups, you're sure to find something that sparks your interest.
