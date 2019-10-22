Best Clear Cases for Pixel 4 XL Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 XL showcases one of the most significant design refreshes we've ever seen in the Pixel series, and the end result is rather spectacular. This is a darn good-looking phone, especially in the striking Oh So Orange color. However, as we all know, glass backs don't tend to fare well in the event of a drop or fall. With the right clear case, you can keep your 4 XL looking outstanding without hiding its design. Here are our favorite options for doing just that!

If you still can't decide

Google's Pixel series has quickly become one of the most popular in the Android space, and this year, there are a ton of exceptional cases for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

In the world of clear cases for the 4 XL, our top pick goes to the Spigen Liquid Cyrstal. Shot for shot, this case has it all — a slim design, ample day-to-day protection, precise button covers, and a great price. To be perfectly honest, there's not much else we could ask for.

If that doesn't offer quite enough coverage for you and your butterfingers, however, another option worth considering is the Ringke Fusion X. For those of you that know you need as much protection as you can get, the Fusion X and its impressive bumper deliver.

