Best Clear Cases for Note 10 Android Central 2019

There are many, many case styles out there, but my personal favorite has always been clear cases. These cases try to strike the balance between security and showmanship, between invisibility and intensity, and they allow us to show off our pretty new phones while still keeping them safe from slips and scratches. Clear cases have gotten tougher and bolder in the last few years, and that's great news if you want to show off that prismatic Aura Glow Note 10 to the world.

The clear favorite: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Staff pick

Spigen's Liquid Crystal series is the case I turn to with my gorgeous Galaxy phones the most often, because it's easy to insert, lasts a long time without yellowing, and gives the perfect amount of grip without being a dust magnet.

$10 at Amazon

Clear-ly rugged: Ringke Fusion-X

Combining a hard polycarbonate back with a robust TPU bumper gives you a clear case that can take a beating without breaking the glass back it showcases. There's also a fun Camo option that better obscures smudges, scuffs, and other blemishes.

$13 at Amazon

Mil-spec translucence: Ghostek Covert3

Available in three colors — including a quite decent Rose Gold that should play well with the Pink and Red Note 10s — this translucent case has been drop-tested up to 2 meters, with bright red shock-absorbing cushions in the corners.

$15 at Amazon

Two-tone tough: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style

Supcase's Unicorn Beetle series has come a long way since I rocked it on my original Moto X, and the two-tone color on the bumper is subtle but helps the colors of the phone itself pop. The flush buttons keep things sleek but still easily usable.

$13 at Amazon

Hugging every curve: Anccer Crystal Clear

Anccer's more well-known for its candy-colored hardshell cases, but they also know how to apply that thin technique to a clear, flexible case that's easy to apply and fitted perfectly to the Note 10's edged screen and rounded corners.

$11 at Amazon

Kick it with a stand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case

Kickstand cases tend to be big, bulky, and kinda ugly, but this kickstand case from ESR is none of those things. A flexible TPU clear case with a wide silver kickstand that won't fall flat at every single bump, this case is ready for an in-flight movie.

$19 at Amazon

Cherry blossoms in bloom: Flocute Flower Pattern

The pink of the Note 10 might not quite be sakura (cherry blossom) pink, but with this flowery cases from Flocute, your Note 10 can be in full bloom all year long. It should mesh quite well with the Aura Glow, White, and Red models, too.

$9 at Amazon

Name-brand dependability: Otterbox Symmetry Series

Otterbox's cases tend to be a bit overkill, but if life for your phone tends to be something of a battlefield, then this might be a good clear case for you. It's also available in plain clear, but really, why would you want that when you can get glitter?!

$50 at Otterbox

Ready for war: i-Blason Ares Series

Want to show off that lovely pink, red, or Aura Glow back but tend to be hard on your phones? i-Blason has you covered with the Ares Series, a heavy-duty clear case with a clear back and a front frame to further protect your screen.

$18 at Amazon

Clear cases aren't all delicate flowers

The market for clear cases is wide open — espeically for a phone with as dazzling a back as the Aura Glow Note 10 — and so it should come as no surprise that there's plenty of tough clear cases available for it from Day One. If you tend to be a bit more gentle with your phone, then my perinneal favorite the Spigen Liquid Crystal should be right up your alley, though I do recommend spending the extra few bucks to get the smudge obscuring Glitter variant.

If you prefer a beefier clear case, though, the Ghostek Covert3 has a lot of potential, especially with the way those red cushions will pop with the Red or Pink Note 10s. Showing off your Note 10 securely is easy to do without breaking the bank, so why wouldn't you get a clear case to display that Samsugn design for all to see?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.