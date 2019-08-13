Best Clear Cases for Note 10 Android Central 2019
There are many, many case styles out there, but my personal favorite has always been clear cases. These cases try to strike the balance between security and showmanship, between invisibility and intensity, and they allow us to show off our pretty new phones while still keeping them safe from slips and scratches. Clear cases have gotten tougher and bolder in the last few years, and that's great news if you want to show off that prismatic Aura Glow Note 10 to the world.
- The clear favorite: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Clear-ly rugged: Ringke Fusion-X
- Mil-spec translucence: Ghostek Covert3
- Two-tone tough: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
- Hugging every curve: Anccer Crystal Clear
- Kick it with a stand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
- Cherry blossoms in bloom: Flocute Flower Pattern
- Name-brand dependability: Otterbox Symmetry Series
- Ready for war: i-Blason Ares Series
The clear favorite: Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff pick
Spigen's Liquid Crystal series is the case I turn to with my gorgeous Galaxy phones the most often, because it's easy to insert, lasts a long time without yellowing, and gives the perfect amount of grip without being a dust magnet.
Clear-ly rugged: Ringke Fusion-X
Combining a hard polycarbonate back with a robust TPU bumper gives you a clear case that can take a beating without breaking the glass back it showcases. There's also a fun Camo option that better obscures smudges, scuffs, and other blemishes.
Mil-spec translucence: Ghostek Covert3
Available in three colors — including a quite decent Rose Gold that should play well with the Pink and Red Note 10s — this translucent case has been drop-tested up to 2 meters, with bright red shock-absorbing cushions in the corners.
Two-tone tough: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
Supcase's Unicorn Beetle series has come a long way since I rocked it on my original Moto X, and the two-tone color on the bumper is subtle but helps the colors of the phone itself pop. The flush buttons keep things sleek but still easily usable.
Hugging every curve: Anccer Crystal Clear
Anccer's more well-known for its candy-colored hardshell cases, but they also know how to apply that thin technique to a clear, flexible case that's easy to apply and fitted perfectly to the Note 10's edged screen and rounded corners.
Kick it with a stand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Kickstand cases tend to be big, bulky, and kinda ugly, but this kickstand case from ESR is none of those things. A flexible TPU clear case with a wide silver kickstand that won't fall flat at every single bump, this case is ready for an in-flight movie.
Cherry blossoms in bloom: Flocute Flower Pattern
The pink of the Note 10 might not quite be sakura (cherry blossom) pink, but with this flowery cases from Flocute, your Note 10 can be in full bloom all year long. It should mesh quite well with the Aura Glow, White, and Red models, too.
Name-brand dependability: Otterbox Symmetry Series
Otterbox's cases tend to be a bit overkill, but if life for your phone tends to be something of a battlefield, then this might be a good clear case for you. It's also available in plain clear, but really, why would you want that when you can get glitter?!
Ready for war: i-Blason Ares Series
Want to show off that lovely pink, red, or Aura Glow back but tend to be hard on your phones? i-Blason has you covered with the Ares Series, a heavy-duty clear case with a clear back and a front frame to further protect your screen.
Clear cases aren't all delicate flowers
The market for clear cases is wide open — espeically for a phone with as dazzling a back as the Aura Glow Note 10 — and so it should come as no surprise that there's plenty of tough clear cases available for it from Day One. If you tend to be a bit more gentle with your phone, then my perinneal favorite the Spigen Liquid Crystal should be right up your alley, though I do recommend spending the extra few bucks to get the smudge obscuring Glitter variant.
If you prefer a beefier clear case, though, the Ghostek Covert3 has a lot of potential, especially with the way those red cushions will pop with the Red or Pink Note 10s. Showing off your Note 10 securely is easy to do without breaking the bank, so why wouldn't you get a clear case to display that Samsugn design for all to see?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Getting a Note 10 or Note 10+? You'll want one of these battery packs
The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are finally here and while the battery sizes have been slightly improved, there are still times where you will reach for a portable charger. For those times, we have found the best battery packs you can get for your brand new devices.
The best replacement straps for the TicWatch Pro
Replacements should always be on hand in case of an emergency. How about you try these ones out?
Protect and showcase your Galaxy Note 10+ with these great cases
The Galaxy Note 10+ is a whole lot of power and premium design in your hand, and while you may want to show off its beautiful gradient back to the world, this phone needs a case. Get a good one to protect your Note 10+ from Day 1!