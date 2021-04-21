In general, the larger the TV the more expensive it gets so we've separated this roundup into different sizes to help you navigate the best cheap options around.

If you're reading this, you're here because you just want to save the absolute most you can on your new TV. And who can blame you? TVs are expensive, and the price can grow exponentially the more you want out of it. Well, you've come to the right place. Find the best possible TV to fit your budget, but more than that this roundup will feature TVs that still manage to pack in loads of features. A cheap TV doesn't have to mean bad TV either. You'd be surprised what all you can get even when you don't want to splurge on the more advanced sets. Did you know there are even a bunch of great Android TVs to check out?

Great price that gives you both 4K resolutions and a Roku smart platform to work from. Access all your favorite streaming apps. It's easy to connect with Wi-Fi, and there's room for other accessories with three HDMI inputs. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What can you expect from a cheap TV? What should you look for? Well, first off there are a lot of ways you don't have to compromise. For example, you shouldn't settle for less than 4K resolution. At this point in the TV world, 4K is the default. You can find cheap 4K TVs for less than $260 in some cases. In the same vein, try and find HDR capable sets. Now, real HDR won't truly impact your image quality unless your TV can reach a peak brightness of 400 nits or more. However, just having the technology means you have a set that values image quality and color.

You also should look for smart functions. A smart platform like a Roku TV, webOS on LG, or Amazon's Fire TV opens up a lot of ways to use your TV. A built-in Chromecast means you can use your mobile device to stream your favorite shows. The ease of use cannot be understatated, and like 4K this is the sort of feature that has become standard for many TVs even if some are better at it than others.

Best Cheap TV Deals under 50"

The cheaper you go, the less likely you are to find some of those essential features like 4K. That's okay though because even the non-4K TVs still manage to cram as much as they can in there. For example, Amazon's Fire TVs can get as low as $80 but still come with smart features, including a remote that lets you control the TV with your voice.

Amazon Fire TVs as low as $110 Your options vary from 720p resolutions to 4K. Some have Alexa built in already and some come with a voice remote you can use to control them. The sizes go up to 50 inches, too, so even though these are super inexpensive they are still large enough for most rooms of the house. As low as $110 at Amazon TCL 32-inch 720p Roku TV Low resolution, but you can make use of it as a side TV or a TV for a kids room. This TCL set has a built-in Roku smart platform so you can access all your favorite streaming apps. It's easy to connect with Wi-Fi, and there's room for other accessories with three HDMI inputs. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. $133 at Walmart TCL 43S435 43-inch 4K Roku TV Great price that gives you both 4K resolutions and a Roku smart platform to work from. Access all your favorite streaming apps. It's easy to connect with Wi-Fi, and there's room for other accessories with three HDMI inputs. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. $258 at Walmart Westinghouse 42-inch 1080p Roku TV If you connect an HD antenna you can unite your over-the-air broadcasts and your streaming apps quickly and easily with Fire TV. Just stick to your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube if you want. Even comes with a remote that can launch apps, control your smart home, and do it all with voice control. $209.99 at Best Buy Insignia 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition If you connect an HD antenna you can unite your over-the-air broadcasts and your streaming apps quickly and easily with Fire TV. Just stick to your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube if you want. Even comes with a remote that can launch apps, control your smart home, and do it all with voice control. $279.99 at Amazon Vizio 50-inch V Series | $10 off The V Series is Vizio's budget lineup and several versions are on sale right now. And they are at extremely affordable prices regardless. Has a built-in Chromecast and works with Apple AirPlay so you can stream your favorite content from your mobile device. Works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control. $319.99 at Best Buy Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition | $50 off The Fire TV Edition means you get full access to Amazon's smart platform with easy access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, & others. Pair it with an Echo Dot for voice commands. It also comes with a remote that can access Amazon Alexa. Supports both 4K resolutions and HDR content. $319.99 at Amazon

Best Cheap TV Deals over 50"

TVs in this range are really pretty good. This is right around the price the average person wants to spend on a TV, and manufacturers tend to put a lot of great less expensive features in these sets. You can expect to find upgrades to image quality with things like HDR support. You'll also get features like Dolby Atmos, more robust smart platforms, Chromecast, and maybe even Apple HomeKit support.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku Smart TV Probaly the least expensive TV you'll ever see at this size. This is Walmart's in-house 4K TV and has the price cut befitting a Walmart TV. You get wireless streaming, the Roku smart platform, and even wall mounting via the 400 x 200mm VESA standard. The TV has three HDMI ports and a USB port for connectivity. $528 at Walmart Hisense 65-inch H65G LED 4K Android TV | $20 off This TV has a whole lot of stuff built into it. Not only do you get 4K resolutions and access to the easy-to-use Android TV smart platform, you also have Chromecast for watching from your mobile device and Google Assistant for voice control. It even has Bluetooth for wireless listening. $479.99 at Best Buy Vizio M55Q8-H1 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV | $50 off Combines Vizio's Quantum Color tech with an active full array backlight with 90 local dimming zones for cinematic color volume and amazing image quality. Can deliver up to 800 nits of brightness which is great for HDR content. $548 at Amazon Samsung QN55Q60T 55-inch Q60T 4K HDR smart TV Has a dualLED system with warm and cool LED backlighting for enhanced contrast. Uses Quantum HDR to expand color range and detail, too. Plus you get a smart platform powered by Tizen that gives you access to all of your favorite apps. Has Amazon Alexa built right in so you can open apps, control your smart home, and more with just voice commands. $679.99 at Amazon LG 55-inch NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart TV This TV has 4K resolution and a 3rd-generation processor designed for 4K upscaling with AI Picture and AI Sound. It has local dimming that can balance backlighting and enhance contrast. It also has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built in so you don't need a separate device. It also has HDR support, Dolby Atmos, and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. $799.99 at Best Buy

What are you looking for in a cheap TV?

Obviously, you're looking at the price. That's the first thing you need to decide. How much money do you want to spend? But after that, think about what else you want from your TV, too. Where is it going to go? Is this a set for a kids room or a bedroom? How many features do you want? Does it need 4K? Should it focus on refresh rate because you want to use it for gaming? And what about a smart platform? If you're using your own media streaming device like a Roku streaming stick, you might not care too much about the TV's built-in platform. But even an inexpensive streaming device can support 4K content, so that might make resolution a higher priority for you.

When it comes to looking for good cheap TVs, you'll want to stick to the major retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the other big names are really where you want to look because these are the places that just happen to have the lowest possible prices on big ticket items like TVs. Plus, keep an eye out for big sales. We've already seen some huge deals during the holiday shopping season, and there may still be a chance for a few more.

When else should you be looking for low TV prices? Most TV manufacturers announce new lineups around the beginning of the year, using tech shows like CES in January to show off the new lineups. The new models then get released a couple months later around March or so. Things have been a little messy in 2020, but next year this will most likely be back on schedule. So that's the time you want to look for TV deals outside of the big shopping events mentioned above because new models mean the old models get heavily discounted.