Android TV may be in need of new life, with Sony being one of the only major brands shipping it as its standard smart TV platform. As such, there aren't many options for Android TV out there for those on a budget. There are options, though, and we've surfaced the best of them to make your life just a little bit easier.

In terms of quality Android TVs on the cheap, we'd 100% go with Sony's X800E if you can stand the size. Sony is still making some of the best TVs on the market period, and with it likely offering the best comfort in areas of customer service and warranty, it's hard to recommend anyone else. If you absolutely have to go bigger, HiSense's H9 Plus will do you good. The company is slowly but surely making a name for itself as a rock solid option at the entry-to-mid-level range. And if none of these TVs are doing it for you, maybe a set-top box with Android TV is the best route for you. Be sure to explore all your options at length before making your final decision!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.