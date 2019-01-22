The Galaxy J8 is a great budget phone that combines decent specs with a large 3500mAh battery. But as the screen is not protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass, you should use it with a case for added protection. Dretal's $8 Carbon Fiber TPU Case is a solid option that combines a textured finish with all-around protection.
Everything you need
Dretal Carbon Fiber TPU Case
This $8 TPU case features a textured finish that significantly improves the grip, and the shockproof design ensures your phone doesn't get damaged in the event of a tumble. The slim fit doesn't add a lot of bulk, there are ample port cutouts, and the carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom give it a touch of elegance.
The clear option
Bebest TPU Bumper Case
A great option if you're looking for a clear case, Bebest's solution offers protection from tumbles and doesn't significantly add to the weight or bulk of the Galaxy J8. The camera cutout is designed to prevent scratches, and the wide cutouts at the bottom don't hinder the Micro-USB charging port or the 3.5mm jack.
Ultimate protection
BestAlice Hybrid Impact Armor Case
This case combines a hard plastic outer shell with a soft TPU inner layer, providing excellent protection for your Galaxy J8. The raised edges ensure the screen isn't damaged when the device falls face-down, and you even get a screen protector bundled with the case. There's even a kickstand around back.
Case and wallet in one
Otoone Heavy Duty Leather Wallet Case
With slots for three cards and an inner pocket for cash, this wallet case case also doubles as a kickstand, making it ideal for viewing multimedia on the go. You even have the option to detach the wallet part of the case, leaving you with a TPU rubber shell that still provides adequate protection solo.
Ring it in
DWaybox Hybrid Case With Ring Holder
The built-in ring lets you easily hold your phone, doubles as a kickstand, and works with magnetic car mounts. The dual-layer design offers excellent protection, and you can choose from eight color options including darling deep red and blue. Oh, and you get a stylus for free with every purchase.
Best of both worlds
NageBee Premium Leather Heavy Duty Case
With this case, you're getting a leather back that feels great to hold in hand, as well as a TPU inner layer that grips your J8 perfectly. You can remove the leather portion of the case if you prefer a more minimal profile, and for just $11, NageBee's leather case is a fantastic choice.
If you're using the Galaxy J8, make sure you protect it with a case. The $8 Dretal Carbon Fiber TPU Case is the safest bet as it has a textured design and doesn't add too much bulk or weight to the device. And at under $10, it is a no-brainer.
