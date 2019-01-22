The Galaxy J8 is a great budget phone that combines decent specs with a large 3500mAh battery. But as the screen is not protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass, you should use it with a case for added protection. Dretal's $8 Carbon Fiber TPU Case is a solid option that combines a textured finish with all-around protection.

