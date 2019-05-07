At long last, the Pixel 3a is no longer a revolving door of leaks and rumors but an actual phone we can purchase and hold in our hands! For a phone that's been awaited for so long, the cases available for it at this time are honestly a teeny bit sparse, but we'll continue updating this guide with the very best cases we can find as they become available.

Who needs a separate wallet these days when we can use our phones to pay for everything? This swanky looking folio can hold three ID or payment cards, some cash, and your lovely little Pixel 3a easily, and the folio pulls double-duty as a kickstand as needed in the field.

Pixel phones are made for users that want the latest software and the best features first, but that doesn't mean these cutting edge phones deserve to live on a knife's edge between safety and shattering. Spigen's Tough Armor is sturdy, secure, and even comes with a kickstand.

Tudia uses the tried and true hybrid construction — squishy TPU insert surrounded by a hard polycarbonate shell — to keep Google's latest phone safe without breaking the bank. This case is a heavy duty case with a slim profile and four color options.

MoKo's clear cases goes a hybrid route as opposed to the single layer TPU style used by Spigen and Totallee. A hard polycarbonate back gives the case more rigidity and structure while a TPU bumper still lets you get the Pixel 3a in and out with ease.

Spigen's Liquid Crystal line is my favorite case series in all of clear case-dom, and while my all-time favorite Liquid Crystal Glitter isn't available for the 3a yet, the classic clear Liquid Crystal will protect your phone from ugly scratches and small drops in style.

Anccer's hardshell cases don't add bulk in their pursuit of colorful scratch protection, and with five colors and two textures to choose from, there's an option here for everyone. This case doesn't have quite as much edge/corner protection, so be mindful if you're drop-prone.

This glossy clear case is damn near invisible to the eye and the hand as it gives your Pixel 3a grip and scratch protection without adding any unsightly bulk. If you're getting that nifty Purple color, this case is perfect for showing off that beautiful shine without exposing it to shatters.

HNHYGETE's carbon fiber-accented case offers about as much protection as the Spigen Rugged Armor for a fraction of the price and even offers some cool color options like Navy, Mint Green, and a dapper-looking Grey.

Spigen is one of the most trusted names in casemakers on the market, and its Rugged Armor is one of our go-to single-layer cases for slim protection. While I wish it came in colors, Black really does go with everything.

The differences between the 2018 flagship and the new mid-range Pixel's are very slight from a physical standpoint, and technically you could fit a Pixel 3 case on a Pixel 3a, but depending on the button cutouts and how tightly fitted the case was originally designed, they might fit the slightly taller and thicker Pixel 3a.

That said, any Pixel 3 case would cover up the Pixel 3a's headphone jack and I would really, really recommend getting a case designed for the 3a, as that will provide the best protection and won't interefere with any ports/buttons.

Protect your Pixel!

The Pixel 3a may not be as expensive as the Pixel 3 or Galaxy S10, but that doesn't mean it deserves to be left exposed as you go about your busy day in the concrete jungle! Whether you need a little light protection or want to lock your phone down against shatters and scratches, there is a case out there for you!

On the thinner side of the scale, it's really hard to go wrong with the Totallee Thin Case and its slim, sleek protection, but if you need a case with a bit more padding in its petit package, there's always the Spigen Rugged Armor. If you prefer a beefier case, Spigen's Tough Armor is sturdy and secure, with a price tag to match.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.