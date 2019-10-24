Best Cases for OnePlus 6T Android Central 2019
The OnePlus 6T is a good-looking phone. Heck, it's actually quite stunning. Those good looks do come at a cost, however, as the all-glass back will likely show signs of use a lot sooner than you'd like. Thankfully, you can prevent that and keep the 6T looking brand new with a case. Here are the best ones we could find.
- Straight from OnePlus: OnePlus Bumper Case
- All-around champ: Dretal Carbon Fiber Case
- Thinnest you can get: Anccer Colorful Series
- It has a kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor
- A clear winner: VRS Design Crystal Chrome
- So grippy: KuGi TPU Case
- Serious protection: Poetic Guardian
- Sandstone has returned: OnePlus Protective Case
- Functional wallet case: REAL-EAGLE Wallet Case
Straight from OnePlus: OnePlus Bumper CaseStaff pick
OnePlus's official bumper case is one of the best you can get. It provides edge-to-edge protection, shock-resistant bumpers, and a hard outer shell. You've also got your choice between Karbon, Ebony Wood, and Nylon for style.
All-around champ: Dretal Carbon Fiber Case
Need a basic, durable case that's easy on the wallet? Dretal's carbon fiber case is a great pick. The TPU rubber is scratch resistant, has a sleek design, and offers fantastic grip while being shockproof. Black is the only available color, but at least it'll match your black 6T, right?
Thinnest you can get: Anccer Colorful Series
Once again, Anccer delivers one of the best thin cases you can get. Measuring in at just 0.3mm, the Anccer Colorful Series case offers basic scratch and drop protection so your 6T will keep looking nice without adding any extra bulk. Better yet, you've got eight gorgeous colors to pick from.
It has a kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor
The Spigen Rugged Armor is a popular case, and one quick look at that will quickly explain why. It has a rugged, dual-layer design, military-grade durability, and precise button covers. There's also a pop-out kickstand on the back, allowing you to prop up the 6T anywhere you go.
A clear winner: VRS Design Crystal Chrome
Want to show off your OnePlus 6T to the world without risking its safety? This clear case from VRS Design is for you. The TPU bumper keeps the 6T safe from nasty drops and is resistant against scratching and yellowing that some other clear cases are prone to.
So grippy: KuGi TPU Case
This case from KuGi is an all-around great choice. It comes in three colors (navy, black, and red) and features a unique texture on the back that provides really nice grip you won't find with a naked 6T. You also get a 100% satisfaction guarantee that lasts for 30 days.
Serious protection: Poetic Guardian
For our readers that need maximum protection, we recommend getting the Poetic Guardian. This case delivers 360-degree protection, thanks to the combination of a TPU lining, a clear polycarbonate back, and even a built-in screen protector. As far as rugged cases go, this is one of the best.
Sandstone has returned: OnePlus Protective Case
Want to relive the sandstone material that was made so popular on the OnePlus One? The official protective case is outfitted with just that and gives the 6T a truly unique look and feel. Add that together with raised edges over the screen and a sleek profile, and you're all set.
Functional wallet case: REAL-EAGLE Wallet Case
If you're after a wallet case for your OnePlus 6T, the one we recommend picking up is the REAL-EAGLE Wallet Case. There's a gorgeous leather design, a megnetic clasp that keeps the front cover securely shut, and pockets inside for credit cards and loose cash.
So many cases to choose from
In the world of OnePlus 6T cases, our top recommendation goes to the OnePlus Bumper Case. This is made by OnePlus, meaning it'll fit the 6T perfectly. On top of that, you're also getting great daily coverage with three awesome finishes — including Ebony Wood, Karbon, and Nylon.
Should you prefer something more affordable, the Dretal Carbon Fiber Case is definitely worth a look. It's a pretty simple TPU rubber case, but it does its job really well. It looks good, fits the 6T nicely, and comes wih a 30-day warranty. For the price, it's hard to ask for much more.
Lastly, if you want some of the most protection you can get for the OnePlus 6T, the Poetic Guardian can't be ignored. Between the built-in screen protector, shock-absorbing design, and anti-scratch clear back, this case will keep your 6T safe through just about anything.
