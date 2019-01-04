It may be super cheap, but your Moto E5 Play deserves just as much protection as phones that cost a small fortune. We've highlighted just a handful of the many cases you can find for your beloved phone. The selection is varied to account for different tastes and needs, so there's bound to be something here that catches your eye.
Trusted Brand
Incipio NGP Case
With phones like the Moto E5 Play, it can be hard to find a case from a brand you trust. Thankfully, Incipio — a long-standing brand known for quality and an excellent one-year warranty — has a minimalistic case that will protect your Moto E5 Play without hurting your eyes.
Honey Pot
Venoro Dual-Layer Case
Venoro's Cruise Case uses contrasting colors to make your Moto E5 Play stand out. There's also a nice honeycomb texture on the back for anti-slip.
Busy Bee
NageBee Cowhide Leather Case
It's not real leather, but NageBee's Cowhide Leather case gives you that premium leather look and feel without having to pay for it. It also covers the power port and buttons.
Stand Up
Yiakeng
For those times when your phone is your primary TV, you'll have no better friend than a case with a kickstand on it. Yiakeng's comes with such utility, and also turns heads with its bold tire-inspired design. You can grab one in six fun colors.
Hard Shell
Poetic Rugged Case
With a full suite of port covers and a built-in screen protector, Poetic's rugged case for the Moto E5 Play offers as much protection as you're going to find in one package. The inner area is a TPU material that'll absorb shock, while the hard polycarbonate shell is reinforced so it can keep doing its job even if you happen to drop it.
Wallet Warrior
OTOONE Wallet Case
A wallet case makes it so you have one less thing to carry in your day-to-day. With three card slots, a pouch for cash, and a design that lets you use the case as a kickstand, it can wear a lot of hats for you.
Professional Grade
Zizo Bolt
Zizo is one of the most consistent companies making rugged cases. The Bolt series for the Moto E5 Play brings a full course of protection thanks to its tried and true marriage of TPU and polycarbonate. The built-in kickstand is neat, but this case also comes with a belt holster clip and a screen protector, giving you everything you need in one easy package.
Secret Keeper
ForDesign Card Case
It's not quite James Bond pressing a button and having his Aston Martin transform into a death machine on wheels, but ForDesign's case can hold a single card in a discreet fashion. It'll also offer minimal protection for a cost that's less than your average value meal.
Found something you like? If you're having trouble deciding, we'd recommend the Incipio NGP case for your Moto E5 Play. It's a solid case that has the backing of a well-established brand behind it. It's not just the name that we like — it's the company's one-year warranty just in case it can't stand the test of time.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.