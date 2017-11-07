The Amazon Fire HD 10 may be more affordable than most tablets, but you'll still want to keep it protected with a case!

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) is the latest generation of Amazon's popular line of affordable tablets. It's got Alexa built in and runs all the Android apps from Amazon's own app store, along with easy access to Amazon Books, Music, Games, and everything else Amazon has to offer!

With all that the Fire HD 10 can do, you'll want it on you at all times — which also means you should probably keep it protected from harm with a case. Here are the best cases for the Amazon Fire HD 10!

Amazon Tablet Case

It makes sense to start with Amazon's own accessory for its tablet, so that's what we'll do.

Amazon offers a pretty classic and slim design for its case, featuring a full cover for the front of the tablet with magnetic closures to keep things securely shut when you aren't using it. You'll be able to automatically wake or put the tablet to sleep by simply opening or closing that cover, too, which is super convenient.

Made of premium fabric with a microfiber interior, your Fire HD 10 will be well protected. It's also able to be folded into a kickstand for hands-free viewing — perfect for watching movies or even using Alexa!

You can get yours for $40 in your choice of four colors!

MoKo Folding Case

Looking to save some dough on a basic case for your Fire HD 10? MoKo has you covered with its folding case that offers great protection at a discount price.

It's a pretty standard folding case that offers a front cover that doubles as a folding kickstand for hands-free viewing. It's made of premium PU leather with a microfiber interior and a magnetic closure and stylus loop (stylus not included).

You can get yours in a solid color for $15 or a fun picture pattern for $18. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty by MoKo.

Fintie Keyboard Case

Looking to get a bit more functionality from your tablet case? You might want to consider the Fintie Keyboard Case, which includes a full Bluetooth keyboard on the inside of the cover.

The keyboard is super slim and detachable via magnets, so you can take the keyboard out if you won't need it. But when you do, it's there with a great experience provided by a spring mechanism under each key to ensure a tactile response with every keystroke.

The case itself is also made of premium synthetic leather with a microfiber interior to keep your tablet protected. Availble in six stylish options, you can get this case starting at just $35.

MoKo Kids Shock Proof Case

MoKo also makes a reliable Fire HD 10 case specifically designed for kids — or I guess anyone who's particularly prone to dropping things.

No, this one is definitely for the kids. It's been constructed with an interior sleeve made of shock-absorbing silicone and a rigid polycarbonate shell on the exterior. MoKo doubled up on the silicone in the corners to provide even better drop protection for those vulnerable parts of the tablet.

The case features a handle that can be folded over and used as a kickstand in both a horizontal or vertical orientation. This case is available in three fun colors and will let you give your tablet to a little one without having to worry about it getting destroyed.

To protect and save your Fire HD 10!

