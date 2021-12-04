Best Car Mounts for Pixel 4 in 2022
Unless you're using the Android Auto built into your car's radio, you need a car mount for your Pixel 4. You absolutely do not want to be touching your Pixel 4 while you drive, and you absolutely, positively do not want to be distracted should your old, inferior car mount comes crashing down when you're doing 70 on the freeway and crack your Pixel 4's shiny new screen. Get yourself a shiny new mount for your shiny new phone, especially now that we finally have a qi car mount that can charge the Pixel 4 at top speed!
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
iOttie's Easy One Touch Wireless mounts are some of the most popular and reliable Qi car mounts, but the original series only charged the Pixel 3 at 5W. This just-released second-generation version can charge the Pixel 4 at 10W, letting you get as fast a charge as possible during your commute.
UGREEN Dashboard Phone Holder
Most mounts make you look left or right of your instrument panel to peek at directions, but UGreen's padded clip allows you to keep your phone front and center so that it's easier to check how much longer you have until your exit without taking your eyes off the road. Be sure to check the dimensions of your dashboard to make sure it'll fit.
Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount
Magnetic mounts interfere with wireless charging. Still, considering there's only one Qi mount that will charge the Pixel 4 at 10W, I'd instead take an affordable, colorful magnetic mount like Meidi's and use a wired 18W charger instead. Magnetic mounts last a long time and can be used with different sized phones without needing recalibration.
iOttie Easy One Touch Mini
iOttie makes the most popular and trusted car mounts on the market, and this more compact model ditches the bottom rest, which is perfectly fine since the clamps can hold your Pixel 4 up easily on their own. The lack of a bottom rest also means that it's easier to use between multiple phones in your family car.
FITFORT Universal Magnetic Car Mount
This magnetic mount won't swivel like the Meidi, but the flatter, wider style means that it can hold heavier phones — or even small tablets if you use one of those for instrument readings in an aging car. This mount also blends into your dashboard better when there's not a phone on it.
Finally a fast charging option
The Google Pixel 4 requires special efforts to get 10W charging on a third-party charger, and the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is the first one to feature it so far. Honestly, if there's only going to be one Qi mount to use it with, I'm happy it's iOttie, because that means it's going to last a long time and that it shouldn't fall off at the first big pothole like some heavy Qi mounts tend to. I highly recommend getting the Air Vent model rather than the dash mount because Qi charging generates heat, and by putting the mount on an air vent, you can use the car's AC to help keep things from overheating.
If you don't care about Qi charging, head for my favorite mount style: magnetic mounts, the Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount is easy to pocket for business trips, can be easily repositioned if you need to avoid the glare of the setting sun during your long commute home, and has some fun color options like cobalt blue and ruby red. Just stick the metal plate for the mount between your Pixel 4 case and your phone so that it's easily removable if you want to use Qi charging later on.
