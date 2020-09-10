What you need to know
- Surface Duo preorders from Best Buy are delayed for several people.
- People from across the U.S. are seeing delays regarding their orders.
- Some people are purchasing a Surface Duo in a physical store instead.
Microsoft's Surface Duo starts shipping today, but some unfortunate people will have to wait to receive theirs, even though they preordered them. Several people on Reddit report that their Surface Duo preorders aren't arriving today.
The status of Best Buy Surface Duo preorders seems to range quite a bit. Some people just see a status that says, "preordered." One person reports that their order states that it's "arriving today," but that UPS hasn't picked up the package yet. Others see various delays and shipping dates.
Some people are resorting to buying a second device with the intent to return their original order when it arrives.
The order delays don't seem to be related to a specific region, as people across the U.S. appear to have delayed orders.
At this point, it's difficult to tell how widespread the delays are, but there are a significant number of people reporting delays on the web. Some people have also reported similar delays from the Microsoft Store.
Order today
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huawei’s new HarmonyOS 2.0 is designed for smartphones and wearables
Huawei today unveiled HarmonyOS 2.0, a new and improved version of its homegrown operating system. The company has confirmed that it will be launching its first phones powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 in 2021.
New phones can't use Android's camera software to smooth your selfies
There's a new rule that says phone makers can't use the Android camera APIs to alter facial appearances in Android 11. Good thing there are plenty of other ways to do it and phone makers are probably already using them.
Motorola RAZR 2 hands-on: Righting all of last year's wrongs
Motorola's second attempt at the folding niche has been unveiled. It's called the "new Motorola RAZR," but given all of the improvements, it's fully deserving of the RAZR 2 name. Here's a hands-on look!
These are the best SD cards for your Chromebook
If you want to expand the storage on your Chromebook, you can use its SD card slot and get a microSD or SD card. Make sure you buy the right card!