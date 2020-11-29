Now that Black Friday is over, stores are giving us one more chance to score some of the biggest savings of the year before the holiday season really ramps up. Cyber Monday deals are just a few hours away, and now Best Buy is giving us some insight on what to expect during the sale.
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale begins at 12 a.m. CT on November 30! If you're looking for the best deals of the day on electronics and home appliances, look no further.
Best Buy showcased some of the absolute best deals during Black Friday, and we're expecting its Cyber Monday deals to be nothing short of amazing as well. The few we already know about are leading us to think Cyber Monday will be just as worth shopping during as Black Friday was, though you'll have to check back once more deals are live to decide for yourself whether you'll be picking anything up or saving your cash for another day.
Best Buy deals worth considering
While we don't know every deal Best Buy will be offering during Cyber Monday, the following deals were just revealed and some are already available to purchase while supplies last:
- TCL 55" Class LED 4-Series 4K UHD for $199.99 (save $200)
- HP ENVY x360 15" 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99 (was $999.99)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy A21 (Unlocked) for $199.99 (save $50)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $319 (was $379)
- Lenovo Flex 3 11" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $179 (save $100)
- HP 11" Chromebook for $149 (save $70)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14" Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 (was $1,449.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $159.99 (save $90)
- Samsung All-in-One Soundbar with Alexa for $199.99 (save $130)
- LG 27" IPS LED 4K Monitor with HDR for $279.99 (save $150)
- Chefman Manual Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $69.99 (save $80)
- Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill for $999.99 (was $2399.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire Smartwatch for $399.99 (was $599.99)
Until Cyber Monday begins, there are still plenty of Black Friday deals at Best Buy to consider. We placed some of our favorite offers in the list below.
- : Apple iPad mini (5th-gen)
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen)
- : Ring Video Doorbell
- : iRobot Roomba E5
- : Amazon Echo Show 5
- : LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (UN6970 Series)
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
- : Amazon Fire TV 4K
- : Insignia 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition
- : Sonos Beam
- : Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV
- : Google Nest Hub
Apple iPad mini (5th-gen)
With the iPad mini 5, you get a beautiful 7.9-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and 9-hour battery. Several models are discounted by $100 at Best Buy with the base Wi-Fi model hitting a new low price.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen)
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $29 now at Best Buy, a 42% savings.
Ring Video Doorbell
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular price of $100.
iRobot Roomba E5
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.
Amazon Echo Show 5
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (UN6970 Series)
Best Buy is offering $200 off the price of LG's 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV, bringing its price down to just $650. This TV is only available at Best Buy, meaning you won't find a better deal anywhere else for this model.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Insignia 70-inch LED 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition
Insignia's largest Fire TV Edition smart TV is now available for $550 at Best Buy, saving you $100 off its usual cost. This is a 2020 model which features three HDMI inputs, a USB port, all the smart functionality you expect from a Fire TV device, and more.
Sonos Beam
The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Best Buy for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worth snapping up
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV
Save $600 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
Google Nest Hub
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Google Nest Hub Max
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill
Save $50 on Ninja's Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill today at Best Buy. This 4-quart model can be used as an air fryer and is the perfect way to keep grilling during the colder months.
DJI Osmo Action Camera
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's discounted by close to $50 at Best Buy for a limited time.
Samsung Galaxy Tablets with free Best Buy gift card
Along with savings of up to $150 off the regular price of select Samsung Galaxy tablets, Best Buy is throwing in a $30 or $50 Best Buy Gift Card for free with the purchase as well! The gift card will be added to your cart automatically where applicable.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
One of the most affordable tablets on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This 8-inch 2019 tablet features 32GB storage and is currently discounted by $50 at Best Buy while supplies last.
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W HW-T510 Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Improve the audio of your home entertainment system with this 50% discount on a 2.1 channel system from Samsung. Enhance your movie-watching experience, feel the rumble of deep bass from the wireless sub-woofer, and stream music from your phone over Bluetooth.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there's a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It's $25 off.
HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset
The HyperX Cloud II Pro gaming headset is now discounted by $20. This wired headset has an over-ear design with 53mm drivers, memory foam headband and an leatherette ear cushions to keep you comfortable for longer while playing. It's capable of connecting with USB or 3.5mm interfaces, including Windows or Mac computers, PlayStation and Xbox game consoles, and more.
Apple Watch | Six months free Fitness+
Pick up an Apple Watch via Best Buy and you'll score six months of Apple's new Fitness+ service at no extra cost. You can expect an email from Best Buy that will include a code to redeem your Apple Fitness+ subscription later this year.
Samsung UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor
Samsung's UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology.
TCL 50-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4)
TCL's 50-inch 4K Smart Android TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Score a pair of the Apple AirPods at $40 off their regular price with this deal at Best Buy. These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case that lets you keep them powered up while you're on the go.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can.
Sony 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Bring cinematic audio to your home theater experience with Sony's 3.1-Channel Soundbar. Best Buy's currently offering $200 off its regular cost. This model also comes with a wireless subwoofer.
Kindle with free Kindle Unlimited
Pick up the all-new Kindle eReader at a $30 discount today for Black Friday! This marks one of the lowest prices this latest model has ever reached.
Kindle Oasis with free Kindle Unlimited
We don't usually see deals on the Kindle Oasis, but right now you can save $75 and score Amazon's best e-reader at its lowest price ever! This Black Friday deal won't last for long, so don't delay!
Store information
Cyber Monday at Best Buy begins this Monday, November 30 at 12 a.m. CT. The main difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is that Cyber Monday is designed to offer online deals that you can't find in-store. Of course, this year's Black Friday operated much in the same way, though we're expecting to see even more deals appear online once Monday arrives.
Get prepared
Are you ready to conquer Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few days for the latest deals as they become available.
