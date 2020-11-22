Black Friday is starting early this year. If you've been paying any attention to recent sales, early Black Friday deals have been going on since mid October! Retailers have been trying to keep their stores from becoming too crowded by offering tons of deals before Thanksgiving week even began. And just in kind, now that it's officially the start of Thanksgiving week, the true Black Friday deals are beginning a bit early as well.

We've seen just one Nintendo Switch deal advertised in multiple retailers' Black Friday ads, and while it's a pretty great one, there's a way you can save even further on its purchase when you shop at Target. Right now you can get the Nintendo Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online on sale for $299.99. That saves you about $70 off what these products would cost separately, though you can save an additional $15 when you check out with a Target RedCard to drop its price to $284.99.

Bundle Bargain Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online Target has the Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers bundled with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online at no additional charge! Use a RedCard for $15 off. $299.99 $367.98 $68 off See at Target

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and an essential pickup for any multiplayer household. With today's deal, you'll score a digital download that comes for free with the console. Included in the bundle is the 2.0 version of the Nintendo Switch featuring Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers.

If you don't have a RedCard already, you can sign up today to save 5% on all your purchases at Target. There's a free debit card that has no fees to worry about; every Target shopper should have one.

This Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch at Target is just one of many that's gone live early. You can start shopping and discover some of the best deals that are available right now with this guide to Black Friday 2020.