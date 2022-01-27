Best bands for Garmin Forerunner 945 in 2022

The Forerunner 945 is one of the most popular running smartwatches in the Garmin lineup. With all of the premium features you get, it's the type of watch you'll never want to take off. This means you'll need a comfortable, reliable band that can handle your activities plus daily wear. This watch and the newer Forerunner 945 LTE model are both compatible with the company's QuickFit 22mm bands, so there are plenty of options. We've rounded up the best Garmin Forerunner 945 bands for you to choose from.

Sturdy and secure ANCOOL Soft Silicone Watch Band $14 at Amazon This soft silicone band is for you if you're always on the go with your smartwatch. It's specifically designed to endure frequent exercise and daily movement. It's also equipped with double strap holders to ensure comfortable all-day wear, so you never have to worry about it sliding off your wrist during a workout. Breathable, skin-friendly design Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Sport Strap From $10 at Amazon If you prefer a soft fabric that your skin will thank you for, this woven nylon sport band will be a great fit. There are 10 different holes to accommodate various wrist sizes. The band is made of premium textile resistant to sweat and water, which means it can withstand all types of activities. Top-notch flexibility Sycreek Soft Silicone Sport Band $10 at Amazon For maximum flexibility and permeability, you'll want to check out this Sycreek silicone sport band. Whether you're a hiker, biker, or runner, you can do it all. The perforated two-tone design is not only stylish but also provides plenty of ventilation so your skin can breathe freely during exercise. The pin-and-tuck closure is simple to use and comfortable. Unbeatable value EEweca Silicone Bands (3-Pack) $12 at Amazon If you want to stock up on bands, you should check out this 3-pack from EEweca. This is easily the best bang for your buck. Most importantly, you get three silicone bands made of high-quality material that's flexible and durable. It comes with the tool that's needed to change the band. There are a few different color combinations to choose from, too. Best of both worlds Olytop Durable Nylon with Leather Band $24 at Amazon Whether you're headed to the gym for an intense workout or a formal dinner date, the Olytop band gives you the best of both worlds. It's made of premium nylon and leather, so you'll always have durability on your side. The stainless steel buckle is a time-tested design that offers ease of use as well as security. These bands are available in army green or black. Stylish and strong TRUMiRR Genuine Cowhide Leather Band $24 at Amazon If you like the idea of a leather watch band but want something that's on the softer side, these genuine cowhide bands from TRUMiRR are the perfect pick. The premium material is anti-slip and sweat-absorbent while providing a stylish look and a strong but comfortable fit. It's available in light brown, brown, and black. Smooth yet durable NotoCity Silicone Band $13 at Amazon If you want a smooth silicone band without any holes or textured design, this option will serve you well. It's made with high-quality silicone that's environmentally friendly. It won't irritate your skin or produce odd smells. It's the perfect blend of smoothness and durability, making it a good fit for an active lifestyle. Pure class OTOPO Stainless Steel Bands (2-Pack) $32 at Amazon There are those of us who prefer form over function. Or maybe you want to have a fancier option readily available for those formal occasions. This 2-pack of stainless steel bands from OTOPO is a great pick. You get a solid metal band and a breathable mesh band. It also comes with the watch adapter tool needed for changing the band.

Best Garmin Forerunner 945 bands: Narrowing it down

As you can see, there's no shortage of options when it comes to finding the best Garmin Forerunner 945 band for your watch. Our personal favorite is the ANCOOL soft silicone band, which offers an impressive blend of sturdiness and comfort. You'll likely agree that these are two of the most important factors to consider when choosing a band that will go great with your Android smartwatch.

We all know that working out leads to sweating. You don't want your watch band to become drenched in that sweat and start to irritate your wrist. Fortunately, this won't be a problem with the Fintie soft woven nylon sport band. The skin-friendly design is breathable, and the material is resistant to water and sweat, making it one of the best Garmin Forerunner 945 bands for serious runners and professional athletes out there.

Our other go-to choice for the Forerunner 945 is the 3-pack of EEweca silicone bands. Not only do you get an unbeatable value, but you get bands that are made of high-quality material. This means your skin will never feel irritated before, during, or after a workout. There are a few different vibrant color combos to pick from as well.

Each of these bands has something different to offer for every type of smartwatch owner. So regardless of what your personal preferences are when it comes to choosing a band, you'll be able to find one that meets all of your needs.