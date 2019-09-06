Best Bands for Galaxy Watch Active 2 Android Central 2019
If you're planning to upgrade to the new Galaxy Watch Active 2, there's a lot to look forward to. This fitness smartwatch boasts many fresh features that'll have your eyes glued to your wrist. However, it's essential to find the right band for your needs so you'll be happy looking at said wrist. Both the 40mm and 44mm version of the watch are compatible with 20mm interchangeable bands, so it'll be easy to find your favorite.
- Waterproof permeability: Sycreek Silicone Watch Band
- Ultra-soft durability: Fullmosa Silicone Rubber Watch Band
- Stylish and strong: Ritche Canvas Watch Band
- Genuinely gorgeous: Ritche Leather Watch Band
- Perfectly elegant: Aresh Stainless Steel Band
- Skin-friendly luxury: TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band
- Lightweight and breathable: Fintie Premium Nylon NATO Strap
- Comfortable flexibility: Wonlex Silicone Watch Band
Waterproof permeability: Sycreek Silicone Watch BandStaff favorite
This band from Sycreek is made with high-quality silicone that's waterproof and anti-sweat, so it's suitable for all your workouts, even swimming. It's the perfect band for those who prefer the pin-and-tuck design over a bulky watch buckle.
Ultra-soft durability: Fullmosa Silicone Rubber Watch Band
This waterproof, non-toxic, wear-resistant silicone band comes in eight vibrant color options. It's a nice alternative if you're not a fan of the air hole design. You'll love the ultra-soft material that's also highly durable, making it the ideal workout companion.
Stylish and strong: Ritche Canvas Watch Band
If you need a band that's stronger than ever, this is the one for you. Ritche made this band with premium cotton canvas that's durable, soft, and breathable. The unique embroidery adds a touch of strength and style that's topped off with a stainless steel buckle.
Genuinely gorgeous: Ritche Leather Watch Band
There are some occasions where form tops function and for that, there's this Ritche band that's made with genuine top grain leather. You'll be turning heads with this gorgeous band on your wrist. Keep in mind this one isn't designed for use in the pool.
Perfectly elegant: Aresh Stainless Steel Band
This is another band that will sparkle for special occasions or if you simply want the look and feel of a classic stainless steel watch. You can easily remove or add links to achieve the perfect fit, and it's available in various elegant finishes, like black, silver, and rose gold.
Skin-friendly luxury: TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band
If you like the idea of a silver or gold band but want something thin and lightweight, this one will do the trick. It's made of mesh woven stainless steel with fine polish that looks luxurious and feels comfortable to wear. The folding clasp also double locks so it's always secure.
Comfortable flexibility: Wonlex Silicone Watch Band
Want a one-of-a-kind band with a multi-hole, two-tone design? This is it. No matter what type of activity you're busy enjoying, this waterproof band will provide you with maximum airflow for a flexible, comfortable wearing experience.
Summing it up
As you can see, there's no shortage of band options when it comes to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Once you figure out what material and style works best for you, you'll be well on your way to picking a winner. We love the Sycreek Silicone Watch Band for an all-around great experience. It's waterproof, permeable, and lightweight. What more could you ask for?
Not everyone prefers silicone for their band material, though. If you'd like something a bit tougher, we recommend the Ritche Canvas Watch Band. The cotton canvas material is highly durable and ensures the band will hold up during your day-to-day routine as well as your adrenaline-inducing workouts.
If you want something on the fancier side but won't weigh you down, go for the TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. This one proves that you don't have to sacrifice functionality in order for your band to look good. Not to mention that the double locking clasp guarantees that your watch will stay in place all day long.
There's plenty more where that came from! Be sure to check out all your options before you choose a watch band.
