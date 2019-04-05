The Fitbit Charge 3 is one heck of a fitness band that packs a lot of features and tech into a small, affordable package. The bands you get by default look good, but you can really change up the Charge 3's entire aesthetic with the right replacement bands. Here are a few of our favorites!

Out of all the bands on this list, I'd recommend that you first pick up the Fitbit Woven Band. The Charge 3 already comes with a pretty great sport band, and while it's great for working out, it doesn't look the best for wearing the Charge 3 out to nicer events. The woven band has a classier design, is comfortable to wear, and is still relatively affordable.

Another favorite pick of mine would have to be the Hamile Sport Band. It does a great job at mimicking the look of the Charge 3's out-of-the-box band, and with a price that varies from $5 - $6, you can buy up a bunch of them in different colors and have tons of bands to choose from that all give your Charge 3 a unique style/look.

