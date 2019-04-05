The Fitbit Charge 3 is one heck of a fitness band that packs a lot of features and tech into a small, affordable package. The bands you get by default look good, but you can really change up the Charge 3's entire aesthetic with the right replacement bands. Here are a few of our favorites!
It's so good
Fitbit Woven BandStaff pick
My personal favorite band for the Charge 3 is this woven one that's made by Fitbit itself. The fabric material that's used is comfortable, built really well, and comes in Charcoal and Periwinkle colors. When you're not working out at the gym and want to spruce up your Charge 3's design, this is a fantastic option.
Just like the original
Hamile Sport Band
Hamile has essentially recreated the default Fitbit Charge 3 watch band, is offering it in a lot more colors, and selling it for considerably less than the legit Fitbit one. The band is made out of eco-friendly TPU, won't irritate your skin, and is both soft and lightweight. In regards to colors, there are a lot to choose from. 20, to be exact.
Stainless steel
SWEES Metal Band
Metal bands are the ultimate way to give your wearable a professional, classy look. For the Fitbit Charge 3, one of the best metal bands comes from Swees. The milanese form factor not only looks great, but is also super easy to put on and adjust to your wrist size. It comes in multiple sizes, colors, and has a one-year warranty.
Sporty pick
QIBOX Breathable Band
One of the best fitness-orientated bands for the Charge 3 is the QIBOX Breathable Band. The perforated design is a tried-and-true one that allows your wrist to stay cool during even the most intense of workouts, while at the same time giving you great control over the fit/size of the band.
Genuine leather
Fitbit Horween Leather Band
It's tough to beat a real leather band, and if you'd like to get one for the Charge 3, you'll want to grab the official one Fitbit's selling. The band is made out of legit Horween leather, comes in Plum and Midnight Blue colors, and just looks so damn good. It is a little pricy, but it's definitely worth it.
Worth it
Fitbit Sport Band
This isn't the cheapest sport band you can find for the Charge 3, but it does have one big thing going for it — it's made by Fitbit. This means the quality of the band is one of the best you'll find, and with a perforated design, it's great for hitting up the gym or a long run. It also comes in four striking colors that look fantastic.
Out of all the bands on this list, I'd recommend that you first pick up the Fitbit Woven Band. The Charge 3 already comes with a pretty great sport band, and while it's great for working out, it doesn't look the best for wearing the Charge 3 out to nicer events. The woven band has a classier design, is comfortable to wear, and is still relatively affordable.
Another favorite pick of mine would have to be the Hamile Sport Band. It does a great job at mimicking the look of the Charge 3's out-of-the-box band, and with a price that varies from $5 - $6, you can buy up a bunch of them in different colors and have tons of bands to choose from that all give your Charge 3 a unique style/look.
