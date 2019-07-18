Best Bands for Amazfit Verge Android Central 2019
The Amazfit Verge smartwatch is one of the most competitive wearables on the market thanks to its incredibly affordable price tag and long list of desirable features. However, not everyone is a fan of the band that comes in the box. If you're struggling to find the right band for your needs, you're not alone. The good news is there are tons of options to choose from.
- Top-notch durability: Futemo Sport Silicone Band
- Lightweight breathability: SIKAI Nylon Sport Loop Band
- All-day comfort: residentD Soft Silicone Band
- Keep it simple: U-smile Silicone Band
- Sleek and fashionable: BNisBM Stainless Steel Band
- Stay traditional: Renzhe Stainless Steel Band
Top-notch durability: Futemo Sport Silicone BandStaff favorite
If you frequently enjoy a number of high-intensity workouts, you need a watch band that's going to offer top-notch durability. This one promises superior airflow and comfort thanks to the unique silicone design. Plus, it's splash, rain, and water-resistant, along with being amazingly cheap!
Lightweight breathability: SIKAI Nylon Sport Loop Band
When you're looking for soft and lightweight breathability, this is the band for you. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side. You'll love the ultra-soft cushioning that allows moisture to escape. It won't cause irritation, so it's great for sensitive skin.
All-day comfort: residentD Soft Silicone Band
In addition to the silicone band, you'll also receive a full case cover and screen protector. Each band is designed with compression molding for sturdy all-day wear. Whether you're working out, playing sports, or sleeping, it'll provide you with the comfort you need.
Keep it simple: U-smile Silicone Band
If all you need is a simple slicone replacement band for your Amazfit Verge smartwatch, this is the way to go. There are two sizes and five colors to choose from. It's made of premium silicone material and features a tapered design, so it's soft, flexible, and comfortable.
Sleek and fashionable: BNisBM Stainless Steel Band
You don't have to compromise your fashion sense to wear a smartwatch. This stylish band is designed with a high-quality Milanese stainless steel net strap, which makes it breathable and comfortable to wear throughout the day. It's easy to take on and off with the convenient magnetic clasp.
Stay traditional: Renzhe Stainless Steel Band
For those who are fans of a more traditional watch look, this band has your name written all over it. What's more, it's made to withstand your day-to-day activities with ease. Stick to your roots with this traditional stainless steel watch band. The strong clasp guarantees it'll stay in place all day long.
Drawing conclusions
The band that you end up choosing for your Amazfit Verge smartwatch will largely depend on what a normal day looks like for you. If you spend a good chunk of your time working out or playing sports, you're going to need a superior level of durability. Our favorite for this is the Futemo sport silicone band. It's incredibly cheap but keep in mind that it only comes with the replacement band. If you were hoping to score a full case cover and screen protector as well, you'll want to keep looking.
If you're worried about your skin becoming irritated due to all of your activity, worry no more with the SIKAI nylon sport loop band. It's specifically designed to handle your workouts while remaining as breathable as possible. You won't have to deal with pesky moisture buildup or painful skin irritation with this lightweight band on your wrist.
We've only just begun to scratch the surface on Amazfit Verge bands. Whatever your needs consists of, there's a band that's designed to meet them.
