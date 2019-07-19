Best Bands for Amazfit Bip Android Central 2019
If you've recently invested in an Amazfit Bip smartwatch, you're probably wading through all the accessory options to make it truly your own. Or maybe you've had one for a while now, and it's time for a new band. Either way, choosing the right band is crucial, so make sure you fully explore your options before reaching a decision.
- Perfectly permeable: HMJ Soft Silicone Sport Band
- Comfortable cushioning: SIKAI CASE Nylon Sport Loop Band
- Unbelievably breathable: Fullmosa Leather Band
- Endless elegance: ViCRiOR Stainless Steel Band
- Built for durability: ECSEM Silicone Band
- Dynamic duo: ViCRiOR Nylon Canvas Band
- High-quality luxury: Kartice Genuine Leather Band
- Cozy and colorful: SIKAI CASE Woven Nylon Band
Perfectly permeable: HMJ Soft Silicone Sport BandStaff favorite
For a band that combines a stylish dual-color design with maximum airflow, this is the one for you. The air holes reduce the overall weight of the band while also improving permeability. It's the perfect mix of fashion and functionality that can handle your day-to-day activities.
Comfortable cushioning: SIKAI CASE Nylon Sport Loop Band
This nylon sport loop band is ultra-soft, yet it remains sturdy on the wrist. You'll love the hook-and-loop fastener that allows quick and easy adjustments. Not to mention, the double-layer nylon weave will provide you with soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.
Unbelievably breathable: Fullmosa Leather Band
When you're looking to stand out, go with this ultra-thin leather band. It's crafted from upscale cowhide so you can count it to be soft and lightweight. What makes this band unique is the hollowed-out design with perforated ventilation holes, so your wrist can maintain breathable comfort at all times.
Endless elegance: ViCRiOR Stainless Steel Band
You can uphold your elegant sense of fashion with this stainless steel band. It comes with a magnetic clasp design for convenient size adjustments. It also ensures your watch remains steady and secure during your activities. Not to mention, the premium stainless steel mesh is both fashionable and reliable.
Built for durability: ECSEM Silicone Band
This soft silicone band offers the durability and comfort you need to go the distance with your smartwatch. The unique textured finish adds a stylish touch. Most importantly, the design is both waterproof and sweatproof, so it can handle whatever activity you have in mind.
Dynamic duo: ViCRiOR Nylon Canvas Band
Not convinced that nylon alone will provide the support you need? Check out this dual canvas nylon band instead. It offers a soft waxy feel that's comfortable and light on your skin. The classic buckle design and double loops guarantee it'll stay in place throughout your day.
High-quality luxury: Kartice Genuine Leather Band
If you're a leather fan but would prefer a traditional design without the holes, this band was made just for you. It's smooth and flexible on the wrist thanks to the genuine cowhide leather. If you want options, you can choose from three luxurious colors. It also comes with a premium stainless steel buckle.
Cozy and colorful: SIKAI CASE Woven Nylon Band
For those who like the nylon material but prefer a classic buckle over the hook-and-loop style, this one will catch your eye. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors so you can be original with your smartwatch. It's made of skin-friendly woven nylon, so it's anti-sweat and breathable.
Decision time
When it comes time to narrow it down, you'll have your work cut out for you. Consider your daily activity before choosing a band. Do you need something that's going to be lightweight, flexible, and permeable on your wrist? If so, we recommend the HMJ silicone sport band. After all, maximum airflow is essential when you're always on the run.
If it's nylon material you're after, we would choose the SIKAI CASE nylon sport loop band. The soft cushioning is kind to your skin, but it also serves a higher purpose, which is allowing moisture to escape rather than getting trapped and causing irritation. You'll be in good hands with the hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustments while also keeping your smartwatch secure.
A more durable silicone option you might want to consider is the ECSEM silicone band. In addition to offering a classic buckle design for unbeatable sturdiness, it's also sweatproof and waterproof. If you're an extremely active person, this might be the superior choice.
All of the bands listed here are great options, and there's plenty more where that came from. Best of luck in your search!
