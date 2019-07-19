Best Bands for Amazfit Bip Android Central 2019

If you've recently invested in an Amazfit Bip smartwatch, you're probably wading through all the accessory options to make it truly your own. Or maybe you've had one for a while now, and it's time for a new band. Either way, choosing the right band is crucial, so make sure you fully explore your options before reaching a decision.

Decision time

When it comes time to narrow it down, you'll have your work cut out for you. Consider your daily activity before choosing a band. Do you need something that's going to be lightweight, flexible, and permeable on your wrist? If so, we recommend the HMJ silicone sport band. After all, maximum airflow is essential when you're always on the run.

If it's nylon material you're after, we would choose the SIKAI CASE nylon sport loop band. The soft cushioning is kind to your skin, but it also serves a higher purpose, which is allowing moisture to escape rather than getting trapped and causing irritation. You'll be in good hands with the hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustments while also keeping your smartwatch secure.

A more durable silicone option you might want to consider is the ECSEM silicone band. In addition to offering a classic buckle design for unbeatable sturdiness, it's also sweatproof and waterproof. If you're an extremely active person, this might be the superior choice.

All of the bands listed here are great options, and there's plenty more where that came from. Best of luck in your search!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.