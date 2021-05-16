Best Apple TV 4K alternatives Android Central 2021

The release of the Apple TV 4K (2021) means there's one more streaming device on the market with the capability to stream content at the highest level currently available. In addition to being available at two price points, the 32GB for $149 and the 64GB for $179, the latest edition of the Apple TV 4K utilities Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, and a new color calibration mode feature. But is Apple's latest streaming box worth the hype and price tag? Not necessarily. Here's a list of the best Apple TV 4K alternatives on the market right now.

In addition to being an affordable alternative to the Apple 4K, the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device is by far the most versatile and best-performing dongle released by Google to date. It also comes in three fun colorways: Snow, Sunrise, and Sky. In addition to combining both casting and Google TV streaming into one affordable device, the Chromecast with Google TV is optimized to stream SK, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. Google's newest streaming device also replaces the previous Android TV interface with the new and improved Google TV interface, making curating content based on your interests even easier. It's worth pointing out that the Chromecast with Google TV Google Assistant instead of Apple's popular virtual assistant Siri is currently only able to cast from mobile devices to your smart TV with browser content or Android apps. However, Google recently announced it has plans to support AirPlay 2 for streaming 4K video from Apple devices in the future. Pros: Better curated suggestions

More cross-platform compatibility

Supports various audio formats Cons: Limited internal storage

Doesn't support 4K across all platforms

No Stadia support

Best Roku 4K Box: Roku Express 4K+

At just $40, the Roku Express 4K+ is one of the best 4K-enabled streaming boxes on the market right now. The new Roku Express 4K+ serves as a direct replacement for the previously-released Roku Premiere and gives users the HD, 4K, and HDR stream via dual-band wireless. The Express 4K Plus also has the ability to connect Ethernet, a feature that was most recently restricted to Roku's Ultra boxes. The Roku Express 4K+ stands out among other Apple TV 4K alternatives because it supports Apple's AirPlay system, which Amazon and Google currently lack. Specifically, Roku users can mirror screens and share photos from iPhones and other Apple devices to connect to the TV wirelessly. While Dolby Atmos audio is supported by the Express Plus 4K on certain apps, the device doesn't support Dolby Vision at this time. The Roku Express 4K Plus also ships with Roku's "point anywhere" voice remote. While the remote doesn't include a headphone jack for private listening, users have the option to buy a Headphone Edition version of the dongle via Roku or use the mobile app and listen privately by attaching headphones to their mobile device. Pros: Multipurpose voice remote

Private listening on mobile

Support for Apple AirPlay Cons: No headphone jack in remote

No Dolby Vision support

Limited WiFi range

Best Roku alternative: Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a compact streaming device that allows users to stream HD, 4K, and HDR content. The Streaming Stick+ retails for $40 to $70, depending on the point of purchase, and is comparable in size to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It also comes with a sleek voice remote and works seamlessly with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is compatible with HD TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and 4K UHD HDR TVs with an HDMI 2.0a port. Because the device doesn't have Dolby Vision HDR, so it delivers all HDR videos as HDR10. The Roku Streaming Stick+ comes with the same voice remote as the Roku Express 4K+, which uses the new Roku OS and is compatible with Apple AirPlay. The Streaming Stick+ is also a great device for users who will be using it a good distance away from their WiFi router, as it has a built-in long-range wireless receiver. Pros: Wider WiFi range

Multipurpose voice remote

Private listening on mobile Cons: No Ethernet port

More pricey than comparable dongles

Only supports HDR10

Best compact competitor: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon's most powerful streaming media stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, continues to be one of the best streaming dongles on the market at the $50 price point. Like other alternatives mentioned on this list, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes it easy to stream 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ content. The Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with the latest version of Amazon's Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to find 4K versions of movies and television series with simple voice commands. The upgraded remote includes the menu and playback controls that appeared on the original version but adds the ability to control your TV's power and volume from the same remote. And while Apple and Google services are currently absent on Fire TV, you can access most major streaming apps. Pros: Sleek voice remote

Amazon Alexa

Supports Dolby Vision Cons: No Google Play apps

Doesn't support Apple Airplay

Requires power adapter

Best 4K Box Dupe: Amazon Fire TV Cube

While there are a handful of differences when pitting the Apple TV 4K+ versus the Amazon Fire TV Cube, the Fire TV Cube provides a relatively similar experience at a slightly lower price. Like the Apple TV 4K and other alternatives on this list, the Fire TV Cube supports the streaming of content in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ and supports Dolby Atmos. Beyond its use as a 4K streamer, the Fire TV Cube doubles as a hands-free Echo device, allowing users to control their Smart TV and soundbar, as well as a variety of other devices, with help from Alexa. The Fire TV Cube also contains a built-in IR transmitter, meaning users can use the box's remote to turn on the TV, change channels, and switch inputs, among other tasks, manually. Another perk of the Fire TV Cube is that it's designed to protect the privacy of its user and features built-in privacy protections and controls, including a "microphone off" button that electronically disconnects when it's not being used. Pros: Cheaper than Apple TV 4K

Doubles as Echo device

Supports HDR10+ Cons: Built-in speakers could be better

No USB connector

No Apple Music of Now TV

Best for gamers: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

If you're a dedicated Android user or an avid gamer, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro offers everything the Apple TV 4K offers — and more — for roughly the same price. The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro includes 4K HDR video support with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio capabilities. While it offers about half the amount of storage as the Apple TV 4K at 16GB, it improves Apple's product by featuring two USB ports and audio support for DTS-X Surround. The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro also features a Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor, enabling advanced 4K upscaling. The latest version of the Shield TV Pro also runs on the Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system and is powered by Android TV with Chromecast 4K built-in. It's also integrated with Google Assistant functionality. Pros: Great for gaming

AI-enhanced upscaling

Two USB ports Cons: More expensive than Apple TV 4K

Larger than Apple TV 4K

Less internal storage

