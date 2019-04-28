Keeping all of your photos, videos, music, and other media on a physical device is extremely important. This was true for the computer age and it's still true for the smartphone/tablet era. It's even more true for those who switch phones on a regular basis, or for those who don't pick up new phones for years. To help everyone out, we have found the best and more reliable microSD cards for long-term storage.

What card should you pick?

If you want to save a bit of money, while getting the best performance, then you would likely want to look at the SanDisk Extreme Pro. This card comes in a few different storage capacities and will handle everything with ease while lasting for quite some time.

Moving up the ladder, the Transcend High Endurance is a microSD card that lives up to the Endurance name. The company states that this card will last for up to 24,000 hours, and has the ability to withstand various weather conditions.

That said, the Samsung PRO Endurance is rated for almost double the hours — 43,800 — with all the same ruggedness and speed at a faction of the price, which is why it's our favorite of the bunch.

