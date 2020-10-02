There are a number of great options in the "tablet" space, from Amazon's Fire tablets to Android tablet options from the likes of Samsung and Lenovo. We've also seen some fantastic deals on Apple iPads and yes, even Chromebook/Chrome OS tablets (they exist!). Don't forget that one of the top audiences for tablets are children, so we've included the best kids tablet deals too. Whichever top manufacturer you like, and whatever OS you prefer, chances are there will be a great deal on the perfect tablet for you during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Finding a good price on a quality tablet can be tough these days, so we've compiled a roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals to help save you some money. Tablets are great devices for leisurely enjoying videos, games, or reading, but they can also double as portable productivity machines.

I know that it may seem strange to put a Chromebook device as our top pick for the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deal, but we love this device. It hasn't been easy to find, so now that it's back on Amazon at a discount is a great thing.

There are already a lot of savings to be had on great tablets, and we expect to see even better discounts in the coming days and weeks. Be sure to keep coming back to this page, as we'll be continuously updating the great deals on this list right up through Prime Day 2020!

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

It should come as no surprise that some of the best Prime Day tablet deals will be on Amazon's own first-party Fire tablets. Fire tablets are already an insane value and are arguably among the most popular tablets sold today (after Apple's iPads). Fire tablets run Fire OS, a forked version of Android that focuses heavily on Amazon products and services. Not only will you get a great portal to hands-free Alexa, Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Audible, but you can play thousands of games and access many of the top Android apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

While Fire tablets are also available in kid versions (see further below), the "regular" tablets come in a 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10.1-inch version, with the larger-sized models sporting HD resolution. Amazon also recently announced a more premium version of its popular Fire HD 8 tablet called the Fire HD 8 Plus, which can charge wirelessly. When paired with a wireless charging dock accessory in Show Mode, it makes an excellent two-in-one alternative to a smart screen like an Echo Show or Google Nest Home device.

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's iPads are far and away the most popular and most acclaimed tablets on the market today. The devices run a version of iOS called iPadOS that should be very familiar to iPhone and Mac users. iPads come in several different sizes and at several different price points for different kinds of consumers.

Whether you're an on-the-go professional who needs the advanced capabilities of the iPad Pro line, or you just want something compact that ties into all of your apps and Apple services like the iPad Mini, there is an iPad for you. Even the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is a great value that can outperform just about any Android tablet around. All iPads also now support smart keyboards, Bluetooth keyboards, mouse and trackpad input, and a version of the Apple Pencil stylus.

Best Lenovo Tablet Deals

Lenovo may not be the first name you think of when considering a tablet, but I'm here to tell you that these devices should be near the top of your list, especially if you want a well-made Android tablet. The Smart Tab line is affordable, and even offers versions that can connect to smart speaker docs and respond to hands-free Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant commands.

The other kind of tablet that Lenovo makes is a Chromebook, but because that runs a different operating system (Chrome OS, with Android app support), we've included it in a separate section below.

Best Samsung Tablet Deals

Samsung has earned a reputation for making amazing smartphones, but it is also known for making some of the best-performing and best-looking Android tablets. Like its smartphones, the company produces tablets in a wide range of sizes, styles, and price points. It even makes kid-specific tablets (covered in another section below)!

We didn't add the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to this list just yet because they have not been discounted to date, but we will be sure to feature them prominently on this list if and when their prices drop for Prime Day 2020.

Best Kids Tablet Deals

If you're thinking about picking up a tablet for the kids this Prime Day, you're probably just thinking about an Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition, and that's great, but did you know that several other companies make quality kids tablets? Some devices from companies like Samsung run a version of Android, while others may run proprietary software. Regardless, all feature age-appropriate apps and content and are designed to appeal to young ones and take just about any abuse they can dish out.

Best Chromebook / Chrome OS Tablet Deals

You may have gotten to this point in the article and become very confused; well, don't be! While Chrome OS on a tablet form factor has not always been the best user experience, Google and manufacturers have been putting in a lot of work over the past few years to make it not only usable but enjoyable.

The best two examples of this work are the incredibly affordable Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the Google Pixel Slate. Both are optimized to work with keyboard and stylus devices, and both are capable of running both Android and Linux apps. The Chromebook Duet ships with a kickstand case and keyboard in the box, while peripherals for the Pixel Slate are an additional expense.

Which Tablet Should You Buy?

There are so many great tablets available to choose from at different price points, in different sizes, and from different manufacturers. You can find great deals during Prime Day on iPads, Fire tablets, and Android tablets from manufacturers like Lenovo and Samsung. There are also deals to be had on Chrome OS tablets and convertible Chromebooks if you would rather go that route.

Typically when comparing phones, we recommend that you pick the best phone for the ecosystem you primarily use, but that rule of thumb doesn't necessarily apply here for tablets. Android users can feel secure in their Android identity if they buy an iPad, and iPhone users can get a lot of value and utility from a Chrome OS or Fire tablet.

My top Prime Day 2020 tablet deal recommendations per OS would be the iPad 10.2 for Apple, the Fire HD 8 for Amazon, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for Android. Oh, and don't forget our top overall pick, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet!

Prime Day 2020 Tablet deals I'm most excited about

Honestly, I'd love to see the Lenovo Chromebook Duet's price come down even further, back to its initial $399 retail price, or lower. But even more than that, I hope that supplies last through Prime Day, because getting any good Chromebook has been a struggle during COVID times.

Aside from that, I look forward to even steeper discounts on Amazon's Fire tablets, and specifically, the Fire HD 8 Plus. If we see that discounted a further $10-$20, or its bundle with the wireless charging dock lowered in price, then I think you should absolutely pounce on that deal.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Fire Tablet deals?

Last year saw some steep discounts of up to $80 or more on the entry-level iPad, so hopefully, we'll see more than the current $10 off that the newer version has (or maybe we'll see some of the 2019 models at a steep discount). The iPads Pro saw similar $50 deals, so I don't expect those devices to go too much lower.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A got a massive $90 price cut in 2019, so perhaps we can expect the A8 to dip even further. It's also worth keeping an eye on Amazon's Fire tablets, specifically the Kids Editions. Those often get discounts of $50 or more!