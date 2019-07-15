You can't go wrong with a good messenger bag. They're functional, comfortable and stylish, often available in dozens of different colors and designs. Of course, you also don't have to be an actual bike messenger to appreciate these bags; they work just as well on the train or in the office as they do on a bicycle, and thanks to the various styles available, you'll fit right in wearing one wherever you are. These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals you'll find on messenger bags this year.
- Commuter style: Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag
- Lovely leather: Large Messenger Bag for Men Tocode
- Can't go wrong with a Classic: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
- Money-back guarantee: ZZINNA Man Bag Messenger Bag Crossbody
- Take command: Timbuk2 Command Messenger, Carbon Full-Cycle Twill, Medium
- Designed for easy charging: XINCADA Sling Bag Messenger Bag Chest Pack Crossbody
Commuter style: Timbuk2 Commute Messenger BagStaff favorite
Timbuk2 is a name that's synonymous with the term "messenger bag." That's because the company makes some of the best of 'em. And the fact that they're stylish and functional certainly doesn't hurt. This particular model comes in a bunch of different styles, and they're all priced (and discounted) differently. But you can get the bag for half off the normal price in some cases. That's a steal for a bag with 11 interior pockets and three exterior ones. That's a lot of storage and style.
Lovely leather: Large Messenger Bag for Men Tocode
One of the fancier looking messenger bags discounted for Amazon Prime Day, Tocode's bag has a bit more professional style than the rest. It's made of water-resistant waxed canvas and leather, and it has sturdy metal buckles, zippers, and clasps. The bag has nine total compartments, one for padded and made to carry your laptop. And its padded, adjustable leather shoulder strap means it's also comfortable to wear.
Can't go wrong with a Classic: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuk2 calls this bag the "classic" for a reason — it pretty much sets the standard for a modern, smaller messenger bag. It's simple and functional, and it literally comes in dozens of colors, most of which are discounted for Prime Day (though the discount amount varies). This bag is 100-percent man-made in the U.S. And the Timbuk2 "Double-Lopp cam buckle" makes it simple to adjust the fit on the fly.
Money-back guarantee: ZZINNA Man Bag Messenger Bag Crossbody
This bag's style is unique but understated, simple but functional, just the way we like it. It has a bunch of useful inner pockets for storing and organizing your gadgets and accessories. It's also waterproof, and it's back by a three-month, satisfaction-guaranteed warranty.
Take command: Timbuk2 Command Messenger, Carbon Full-Cycle Twill, Medium
One of Timbuk2's more travel-oriented messengers, this bag is fully TSA-compliant. It's lightweight and an external zipper pocket lets you quickly access a passport or boarding pass, along with your charging accessories and earbuds. It's also available in about a dozen different discounted styles and colors for Prime Day.
Designed for easy charging: XINCADA Sling Bag Messenger Bag Chest Pack Crossbody
This bag is relatively small, but you can pack in a bunch of stuff for the size. It'll easier fit your phone, tablet, headphones, wallet — all the stuff you normally carry with you — and its ergonomic design means you'll barely feel it. It's also waterproof, and it's designed to let you easily access a power bank (not included) to charge your stuff.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.