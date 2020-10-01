A Kindle is a great way to read books; you don't have to worry about storage, and it is more comfortable to hold — an average Kindle weighs under 200g, whereas a tome like Jerusalem comes in at 3.7 pounds. The e-ink screen on a Kindle is conducive to reading and doesn't have a glare, and because the entire screen doesn't light up like your phone, you get weeks-long battery life. Oh, and Kindles routinely go on sale, making them that much more enticing. These are the best deals on Kindles right now.

Looking to kick off a reading habit? Amazon offers several Kindle e-readers that make it extremely easy to get started, and the best part is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to do so. You'll find a lot of Kindle deals for Amazon Prime Day , and while we're not at the point of the sale window just yet, there are still decent savings to be had.

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 300ppi e-ink screen that simulates the look of paper, and you get Audible integration for listening to audiobooks, IPX8 rating that lets you read near the pool, and a lightweight design that's comfortable to hold.

Whether you're looking to buy an entry-level Kindle to get your reading habit off the ground or want a model with water resistance that you can read near a pool, Amazon has the best Kindle e-readers to choose from. Let's take a look at all the deals and discounts available for Kindles right now, and which Kindle you should pick up.

The Kindle Essentials bundle includes the Kindle along with a case and wall plug, giving you all the accessories in a single package. Amazon routinely discounts Kindles throughout the year, so be sure to check back often if the particular Kindle variant you're interested in is not on sale at this moment.

Between the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and the Kindle Kids Edition, Amazon has plenty of models to choose from. Whether you're picking one up for yourself, gifting for a friend or family member, or are looking to get your children started off with an e-reader, a Kindle is a great option.

The entry-level Amazon Kindle got a big upgrade last year with the introduction of the front light. While earlier models in the series lacked backlighting — making them a less-than-ideal option for reading at night — the Kindle 2019 has an integrated front light that illuminates the e-ink screen.

That addition alone makes the Kindle 2019 a great choice for first-time buyers, but it has another exciting feature: Audible integration. You can pair Bluetooth earbuds to the Kindle and stream audiobooks from the e-reader, making it an even more exciting choice. Considering the Kindle costs just $90, you are getting excellent value for your money.

Best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Deals

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best overall Kindle you can buy today. It comes with an e-ink screen that offers a pixel density of 300ppi, delivering better clarity over the entry-level Kindle. You also get even backlighting via the LEDs embedded underneath the e-ink screen, and the Audible integration lets you listen to audiobooks from the device.

But the best feature this time around is the IPX8 rating, which gives you the ability to take the e-reader to the pool or read in the tub. With 8GB of storage, you will be able to store up to a thousand e-books or a few hundred audiobooks. The screen of the Paperwhite sits flush with the body, and the upgrades on offer here make it the default choice if you're looking for a new Kindle in 2020.

Best Amazon Kindle Oasis Deals

The Kindle Oasis stands out from the rest of the Kindles just on the basis of its physical page turn buttons. The buttons provide a level of tactility that just makes it more pleasurable to use the e-reader, and the 7-inch e-ink 300ppi screen is fabulous. You get 25 LEDs embedded underneath the panel that provide a uniform backlight, and there's an ambient light sensor that dynamically adjusts the light based on your surroundings.

There's also an incredibly useful warm light feature that makes the e-ink screen much more conducive to reading at night. I use my Kindle Oasis all the time at night to read books, and the warm light is a feature that has made a huge difference. You also get Audible integration, a sleek aluminum chassis, and IPX8 dust and water resistance. The Kindle Oasis is overkill, but if you want the best e-reader hardware that Amazon has to offer, it is the one to get.

Which Amazon Kindle E-reader Should You Buy?

Amazon has three distinct Kindle products to choose from, and figuring out the ideal option comes down to what you're looking for in an e-reader. All three options have their own unique features, so let's take a look at where they differ and which Kindle would be ideal for your particular needs.

Is this the first time you're buying an e-reader? If so, you should look at the Kindle Paperwhite or the entry-level Kindle. Both options offer excellent value and will serve you well for several years.

Are you going to use your Kindle at night? The standard Kindle has 4 LEDs underneath the screen, the Kindle Paperwhite has 5 LEDs, and the Kindle Oasis has 25 LEDs. If you do a lot of reading at night, the Oasis is the best option thanks to its ambient light sensor and warm light feature.

Do you want a Kindle with water resistance? If you intend to use your Kindle near a pool or in a bathtub, you should pick up the Kindle Paperwhite or the Kindle Oasis. Both offer IPX8 ingress protection.

Do you want physical page turn buttons? If you want the tactility of physical buttons, then the Kindle Oasis is your best choice. The design of the Kindle Oasis mimics a book, and those page turn buttons are fantastic.

Prime Day 2020 Kindle deals I'm most excited about

I'm excited to see the Kindle Paperwhite once again go on sale. The Paperwhite is the best overall Kindle you can buy because of its value, and Amazon tends to mark it down to the price of the entry-level Kindle, making it an even better choice. The fact that the current-gen Paperwhite also has IPX8 and Audible integration means it is a great overall option.

I am also looking forward to deals on the Kindle Oasis. The Oasis isn't an e-reader for most users, but if you've already used a few Kindles and want something more premium, it is the ideal upgrade. The warm light in particular is a fantastic addition, and you have to use the feature to truly understand what a difference it makes. It genuinely makes using the Oasis that much more exciting, and as I read a lot at night, it is an incredibly useful addition.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Kindle deals?

Prime Day 2019 featured deals on all Amazon devices, with the base variant of the Kindle selling for just $60, $30 off its retail price. The entry-level Kindle at $90 is a great value in and of itself, but at $60 it was a downright steal. Look out for Amazon to offer a similar deal for Prime Day 2020.

The Paperwhite was also on sale during Prime Day 2019 for just $85, a full $45 discount from its $130 asking price. So if you are interested in picking up the Paperwhite, know that it gets a decent discount during Prime Day. Finally, the Kindle Oasis was available for $200 on Prime Day 2019, $80 off its price. At that price, the Oasis becomes a must-have, and is a deal you should watch out for this year as well.

Amazon Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite

While the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are just $40 apart in price, there are a few key differences between the two models. The first is the pixel density of the screen. The Kindle has a 167ppi screen, with the Kindle Paperwhite offering a 300ppi screen — nearly double the density. The higher pixel count leads to better clarity, giving the Kindle Paperwhite an edge in this category.

The Kindle Paperwhite also has IPX8 ingress protection, which means you'll be able to use it at the pool. The standard Kindle does not have any dust or water protection.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite vs. Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Paperwhite has plenty of great features, and it is similar to the Kindle Oasis in a lot of ways. Both e-readers have 300ppi e-ink screens, IPX8 water resistance, Audible integration, and 8GB of built-in storage. But the Oasis has 25 LEDs embedded underneath the screen, whereas the Kindle Paperwhite has just 5 LEDs. With five times the number of LEDs, the Kindle Oasis delivers much more uniform backlighting.

Then there's the warm light feature. Having used the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis extensively, I can confidently say that the warm light makes a huge amount of difference in day-to-day use. The screen shifts to warmer colors (with a yellowish hue), and it makes reading for an extended duration that much more enjoyable.

The Kindle Oasis also has page turn buttons, an ambient light sensor, and a sleek aluminum design. Is the Kindle Oasis twice as good as the Kindle Paperwhite? No. But you are getting a decent amount of extras, so if you've used a Kindle in the past and want to upgrade to a model with physical buttons or a more uniform backlight, the Kindle Oasis is a fantastic choice.