Sony's recent WH1000XM3 headphones have become the de-facto choice for active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, offering a nearly perfect blend of sound quality, battery life, and of course, noise canceling. But they're far from your only option in this increasingly popular field, and whether you're after better comfort or just don't like the capacitive controls, some of the alternatives may be a better fit for you.

There are plenty of great noise-canceling headphones to choose from, and these days you can find something good within virtually any budget. Bose's popular QC35 IIs are the 1000XM3's biggest competition, but other headphones like the Bang & Olufsen H9i are equally great option. If you're a bit more strapped for cash, though, there's nothing wrong with getting the cheaper options from brands like TaoTronics, either!

