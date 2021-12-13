Best alternatives to Nest Wifi 2022

Whether you're leery of Google's data collection practices, fed up with Nest Wifi's lack of advanced functionality, or simply browsing the market for something better, we've rounded up some of the best alternatives to Nest Wifi. Check them out below — there should be something for everyone!

Best overall Eero 6 3-pack $280 at Dell Eero 6 is a replacement for the standard Eero taking wireless speeds up to AX1800 with a supported Wi-Fi 6 device. This also means the link between Eeros is stronger which, according to Eero, makes an Eero 6 mesh suitable for internet connections up to 500Mbps. Eero also has one of the best setup and management apps around with frequent security updates and amazing compatibility with older nodes. Premium and powerful Netgear Orbi RBK752 $450 at Dell Netgear has been in the home networking game for a long time, and it shows. With Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast AX4200 tri-band connection, this system should be able to keep up with just about any family's needs. You even get three Ethernet ports on the main router and two on any satellites you add. Google for less Google Wifi - AC1200 - Mesh WiFi System $169 at Amazon If you're a fan of Google's ecosystem but can't justify the price of a Nest Wifi system, Google Wifi might be the perfect pick. Speeds on the slower AC1200 connection won't be as good as Nest Wifi but for most people, Google Wifi is more than fast enough. Google Wifi is still regularly updated so you can rest assured you'll have access to new firmware with up-to-date security. Cheap Wi-Fi 6 mesh NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System $190 at Amazon With a restrained AX1800 dual-band setup, the Nighthawk MK62 isn't going to blow you away with speed. This mesh system brings Wi-Fi 6 features to those that don't need a ton of speed and more importantly, don't want to spend a bunch of money. With a price tag that's comparable with Wi-Fi 5 devices, the Nighthawk MK62 is a great option for a lot of people. Flexible Wi-Fi 6 TP-Link Deco X60 2-pack $215 at Amazon TP-Link Deco is a reasonably fast dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system capable of a maximum of AX3000 speeds. With up to 4,000 sq ft of coverage and support for a fast Wi-Fi 6 mesh link, this system is a great choice for someone that needs fast speeds all over the house. Deco routers are also compatible with all other Decos so if you have an existing Deco mesh, you have plenty of expansion options. Affordable Eero mesh Eero 3-pack $200 at Dell The standard Eero isn't the fastest mesh system by any stretch. It has a dual-band Wi-Fi connection that Eero only recommends for up to 550Mbps connections. Luckily, that's more than enough for most people. The Eero app makes setup and breeze and dual Ethernet ports on every unit make it super easy to get all of your devices connected. Powerline backhaul TP-Link Deco Powerline Hybrid Mesh WiFi System(Deco P9) $230 at Dell TP-Link's Deco P9 is a mesh system designed for a home with a lot of interference. Concrete and block walls seemed like a great idea before Wi-Fi was a thing. The P9 overcomes these signal-killing elements by communicating with nodes through your existing power lines. If it turns out wireless the wireless signal is stronger, it can automatically switch back. Huge coverage Meshforce M7 $219 at Amazon The Meshforce M7 is a capable set of routers with a complete focus on wireless mesh performance. With a tri-band AC2100 connection. This system lacks many advanced features but will be fine for those that just want a simple Wi-Fi connection with great coverage. You can manage and set up your mesh with an app and all of your settings are quickly and easily accessible.

There are plenty of best alternatives for Nest Wifi

It's no surprise that the best alternatives to Nest Wifi as also some of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers in general. One system that gets closest to Nest Wifi's feature set is Eero 6 with solid speeds, great software, and Alexa support in place of Google Home. Plus, Eero Secure is an incredible value add, especially if you go for the premium option, which includes accounts for 1Password, Malwarebytes Premium, and Encrypt.me.

That said, if you have money to burn, you can't go wrong with the Netgear Orbi RBK752. This system comes with a solid app that makes setup relatively quick and easy. It also comes with more Ethernet ports than most mesh systems making it a drop-in replacement for an existing router with wired devices. This Orbi also comes with Wi-Fi 6 so you can be sure you're ready to take full advantage of your new wireless devices.