For the budget conscious reading this list, the Moto G7 Play is an easy choice. For a fraction of what a lot of other phones cost, the G7 Play delivers a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor, 13MP rear camera, and an LED flash for the selfie camera. You'll also get a decent 3,000 mAh battery, expandable storage, and Alexa push-to-talk with the power button.

Believe it or not, Samsung's Note phones aren't the only ones that have an included stylus. The LG Stylo 4 comes with one too, allowing you to sign documents, take notes, draw pictures, etc. Along with the stylus, the Stylo 4 also has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen, 3,300 mAh battery, and expandable storage. If you want to access Alexa, just tap the Alexa app that's pre-installed.

The Moto Z4 is unlike anything else on the market right now. On its own, it's a pretty good phone with an OLED display, octa-core processor, a hefty 128GB of internal storage, and hands-free Alexa. On top of that, you can attach any of Motorola's Moto Mods on the back to expand its functionality. When you buy the Z4, you get a free Moto 360 Camera Mod to get started.

If battery life is your top priority, look no further than the Moto G7 Power. Outfitted with a gigantic 5,000 mAh battery, the G7 Power is rated to last for up to three days on just one charge. Along with the impressive endurance, you'll also get a big HD+ screen, expandable storage, face unlock, and can access Alexa at any time by double-pressing the power button.

Have a bit more cash to spend? The LG G8 is the most luxurious phone on this entire list. For your money, you get a stunning Quad HD+ OLED display, flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, and a feature called "Airmotion" that allows you to control the phone by waving your hand over it. Similar to the Moto G7, you also have hands-free Alexa voice commands.

The Moto G7 is one of the best budget phones you can buy in 2019. Period. It has a tremendous 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, snappy processor, dual rear cameras, and expandable storage (up to 512GB). On the Alexa side of things, you can access the assistant at any time by just saying, "Alexa." For the price, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better.

These days, Alexa seems to be everywhere you look. Amazon's voice assistant is in speakers, displays, and even microwaves! To no one's surprise, you can also find Alexa built into certain Android phones. Amazon has a collection of what it calls "Alexa Built-in Phones" to highlight these devices, and in 2019, these are our favorites.

If you're having a hard time deciding which of the above phones to get, we'll make it easy — just buy the Moto G7.

Motorola's G-series has been the go-to for affordable, quality Android phones for a few years now, and the G7 continues that legacy. It has a modern and well-built design, a wonderful display, and a processor and RAM combo that's more than capable of handling all of your favorite apps/games. Add that together with Android 9 Pie being available out of the box and hands-free Alexa, and you're getting a lot of phone for under $300.

Should the G7 be a bit too rich for your blood, we'd then recommend checking out the Moto G7 Play. It has a smaller and lower-resolution display, only one rear camera, and less RAM, but it still offers a fantastic user experience for less than $200.

