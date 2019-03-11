Samsung DeX is a wonderful system that is tragically overlooked by most users today. It's a shame because, in 2019, DeX has never been easier to use, especially because you don't have to shell out $50–$130 for one of Samsug's swanky branded DeX stations. There are third-party USB-C hubs that work perfectly fine with DeX, and then, of course, there are tons of affordable, high-quality peripherals for adding a keyboard, mouse, and more!

While it's hard to deny the appeal of the all-in-one kit that is the Samsung DeX Pad, I'm a big fan of multi-taskers, and the AUKEY CB-C59 USB-C Hub serves all of my USB-C computers and phones alongside Samsung DeX. The Logitech M535 Bluetooth Mouse pairs well with DeX for scrolling through Reddit AMAs and hundreds of emails in pursuit of details for your business meeting, and who doesn't love that cerulean color?

