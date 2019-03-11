Samsung DeX is a wonderful system that is tragically overlooked by most users today. It's a shame because, in 2019, DeX has never been easier to use, especially because you don't have to shell out $50–$130 for one of Samsug's swanky branded DeX stations. There are third-party USB-C hubs that work perfectly fine with DeX, and then, of course, there are tons of affordable, high-quality peripherals for adding a keyboard, mouse, and more!
Third-party DeX hub
AUKEY CB-C59 USB-C HubStaff favorite
More and more third-party USB-C hubs are working with DeX, but they need to be externally powered to kick on Dex mode. I activated DeX with this hub while the hub was plugged into the AUKEY 18W charger mentioned below, a wired mouse, and a Sony 1080p TV. This hub works great for Chromebooks, too.
Touchpad awesomeness
Samsung DeX Pad
This flat DeX hub allows you to use your Samsung Galaxy phone as a touchpad mouse as it sits flat in front of your monitor or TV. It also has two USB-A ports for a mouse and keyboard, an HDMI cable to connect to your TV, and a USB-C cable and fast charger for powering the pad's cooling fan and charging up your phone.
Get your mouse on
Logitech M535 Compact Bluetooth Mouse
While the DeX pad can let you use your phone as a touchpad, DeX is a desktop environment and works way better with a mouse. This compact, travel-friendly mouse is super comfortable thanks to the ergonomic design and rubber grips, and it comes in a lovely two-tone blue.
Quick-switching keyboard
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
A keyboard is essential for desktop productivity, and the Logitech K380 is our favorite Chrome OS and tablet keyboard. It has long battery life, near universal compatibility, and the ability to switch back and forth between three devices at the press of a button.
Pocket-friendly
iClever Wireless Folding Keyboard with 3-Color Backlight
iClever's folding keyboard doesn't leave clunky gaps or awkwardly aligned, shrunken keys like most folding keyboards. The colored backlighting is a nice touch, but being a regular-sized keyboard that can fold up compactly, packs well, and works hard more than justifies its price.
Perfect pocket power plug
AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery
The maximum charging speed the Samsung DeX pad supports is 9V 2A, and what do you know, this little cube's max charging output is 9V 2A! It's like they were made for each other. This plug's not strong enough for a Chromebook, but it's perfect for phones and DeX.
High-speed data and power
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 Cable
You'll want to keep a USB-C 3.1 cable around for using with Power Delivery chargers and USB-C peripherals like desktop hubs, and Anker makes some of the best USB cables around. The Powerline II is a 3.1 Gen 2 cable, meaning it's rated for 10Gbps data transfer, not just 5Gbps like Gen 1.
Go minimal
Anker 6ft 4K 60Hz USB-C to HDMI Cable
Just want to use DeX to play a video from the desktop site on your hotel room's big screen? Users have been able to activate DeX mode with this Anker USB-C to HDMI cable — which is half the price of Samsung's version for a higher quality cable — but remember that this won't charge your phone the way powered hubs will.
Protect your pad
ProCase Carrying Case for Samsung DeX Pad
The Samsung DeX Pad has a protruding bump for the USB-C port, and that means that if you intend to travel with it, you should really consider grabbing this hard-shell case. This ProCase will allow you to safely corral the DeX pad and all the cables and chargers it needs into one compact, durable pouch that's easy to pack for trips.
While it's hard to deny the appeal of the all-in-one kit that is the Samsung DeX Pad, I'm a big fan of multi-taskers, and the AUKEY CB-C59 USB-C Hub serves all of my USB-C computers and phones alongside Samsung DeX. The Logitech M535 Bluetooth Mouse pairs well with DeX for scrolling through Reddit AMAs and hundreds of emails in pursuit of details for your business meeting, and who doesn't love that cerulean color?
