Best 25W Chargers for Galaxy Note 10

The Note 10 may not have the Note 10+'s laptop-quick 45W charging, but 25W is still a pretty big bump from the previous generations of Samsung smartphones. If you want to get a quick charging charger quickly, we've got the best options here for the Note 10's Adaptive Fast Charging and Power Delivery charging standards.

Official charger: Samsung Adaptive Fast Charger 25W

This is the official Samsung 25W fast charger, same as the 25W charger that came in the box, and at these prices, it's not hard to grab another official charger for the office or to keep in your purse.

Upgrade to PD: AUKEY USB-C Charger with 27W Power Delivery 3.0

While Samsung's Adaptive Fast Charger is great for Samsung devices, this PD charger is great for practically any USB-C device under the size of a laptop, and it's almost the same price, too.

Double the ports: Snowkids USB Wall Charger with 25W Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0

This dual-port charger supports two of the Note 10's charging standards. Whether you have a C-to-C or C-to-A cable on hand, this charger will charge your Note 10 quickly.

Pocket-friendly: Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C 30W PD Charger

This charger is 30W, so a little bigger than you technically need, but 30W is powerful enough to charge phones, most tablets, and even some Chromebooks at a decent speed.

Quarter-sized: AUKEY USB-C Charger with 18W Power Delivery 3.0

It's not the full 25W that the Note 10 supports, but this 18W charger from Aukey is great because it's a little cube the size of a quarter that's easy to pocket and is easy to use in crowded airport or cafe outlets.

Go overboard: RAVPower PD Pioneer 45W USB-C Charger

Do you need a 45W charger for the smaller Note 10? No, you don't, but if you're going to buy a Power Delivery charger, might as well buy one that can charge your laptop quickly, too, and still fits in your pocket.

So many way to charge

The Note 10 supports three quick-charging standards: Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging, Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0, and USB Power Delivery. This means that you have plenty of options out there when picking a charger, but unless you're buying the official Samsung Adaptive Fast Charger, I highly suggest going with Power Delivery for a few reasons.

Firstly, Power Delivery is a more open standard that can charge a much larger array of devices. Granted, not everyone needs RAVPower's 45W charger, but if you own a Chromebook or other USB-C powered laptop, it's a futureproof charger that can charge all your gear, large or small.

PD chargers are also getting smaller all the time, and while the AUKEY 18W charger isn't quite top-speed, it's the most portable PD charger I've found. I use it all the time with my phones since it's a quarter cube that's easy to stuff in my pocket with a USB-C cable.

And if you want something a bit more powerful, check out our 45W charger guide for the Galaxy Note 10+.

