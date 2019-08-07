Best 25W Chargers for Galaxy Note 10 Android Central 2019

The Note 10 may not have the Note 10+'s laptop-quick 45W charging, but 25W is still a pretty big bump from the previous generations of Samsung smartphones. If you want to get a quick charging charger quickly, we've got the best options here for the Note 10's Adaptive Fast Charging and Power Delivery charging standards.

So many way to charge

The Note 10 supports three quick-charging standards: Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging, Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0, and USB Power Delivery. This means that you have plenty of options out there when picking a charger, but unless you're buying the official Samsung Adaptive Fast Charger, I highly suggest going with Power Delivery for a few reasons.

Firstly, Power Delivery is a more open standard that can charge a much larger array of devices. Granted, not everyone needs RAVPower's 45W charger, but if you own a Chromebook or other USB-C powered laptop, it's a futureproof charger that can charge all your gear, large or small.

PD chargers are also getting smaller all the time, and while the AUKEY 18W charger isn't quite top-speed, it's the most portable PD charger I've found. I use it all the time with my phones since it's a quarter cube that's easy to stuff in my pocket with a USB-C cable.

And if you want something a bit more powerful, check out our 45W charger guide for the Galaxy Note 10+.

