2018 was a monumental year for the audio industry. With more and more phones ditching the headphone jack, audio manufacturers shifted their attention to the wireless segment, offering great products in the process. Sony paved the way with its LDAC high-fidelity wireless audio codec, which is now a mainstay on all Android phones running Oreo and above. The company soon followed it up with the WH1000XM3, which combines outstanding sound quality with class-leading noise isolation.

Sony's WH1000XM3 offer exquisite sound quality combined with class-leading noise isolation. Couple that with 30-hour battery life, fast charging over USB-C, and Google Assistant integration and you get a fantastic product that punches well above its weight.

Why we picked the Sony WH1000XM3 as the Best Headphones of 2018

You would've seen the Sony WH1000XM3 featured on a lot of holiday lists this year. That's for good reason: they offer an excellent combination of comfort, sound quality, and noise isolation. Sony has raised its game significantly this year, even managing to dethrone Bose when it comes to noise cancellation. That doesn't happen often, and is testament to the advances Sony made over the last 12 months.

Sony has redefined the wireless audio segment with the WH1000XM3.

Sony debuted a new QN1 processor dedicated to handle noise isolation, and that makes a tangible difference in day-to-day usage. The headphones do a fantastic job tuning out ambient sounds, but what's more impressive is the sound quality. It's safe to say that the WH1000XM3 are the best-sounding headphones for under $400 right now.

Sony has also fixed a long-standing complaint with the earlier models in the series — a Micro-USB port. The WH1000XM3 charge over USB-C, and they also offer a fast charging feature that gets you five hours' worth of listening time after just a 10-minute charge. On a full charge, the headphones deliver over 30 hours of battery life.

There's also Google Assistant integration, easy pairing over NFC, and touch controls on the right for music playback and calls. Simply put, the WH1000XM3 offers much more than any other headphones in this space.

