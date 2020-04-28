There is a subset of smartphone users that like to benchmark the hardware inside their phones. Benchmarking on Android is difficult because many apps aren't running natively (Android apps mostly use an interpreter-only virtual machine called ART) even though they may have portions with direct access to the hardware. The entire system is easy to manipulate with minor changes. You might not be cheating when you share scores, but you can never be sure that others are being honest. A number from a benchmark app isn't going to tell you how well your phone works for you. Benchmarks also don't tell much about the actual user experience, especially with more modern hardware. The chips inside your flagship Android phone aren't exactly built for supercomputers, but they are overbuilt and very few tasks you'll ever do tax the processor or GPU of the latest chip from Qualcomm or Huawei. In other words, a phone that scores a lot lower can still give the same user experience as one that tops the charts. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49% That is, unless a chipmaker is cheating to inflate scores for its low-end offerings, which is precisely what MediaTek has been doing for a while.

AnandTech is a media outlet that does a lot of benchmarking. And I mean a lot — it benchmarks almost any product with a processor and noticed some strange goings-on with MediaTek devices. It turns out the company was distributing its own benchmark app whitelist in the vendor partition of Android devices, and it allowed the hardware to run well above its normal full-power rates.

Source: Anandtech