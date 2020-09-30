Google Launch Night In JazzSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google's Launch Night In webpage has a fun hidden feature to it.
  • While we're waiting for the livestream to start, you can play jazz piano on the webpage.
  • A steady beat plays in the background, and you liven it up with the notes you play with your laptop's keyboard.

Google's Launch Night In is just a few short hours away, but if you find yourself with a few free minutes between now and then, head over to the official event webpage for a relaxing little easter egg Google's added to the site.

As you sit on the webpage and turn up your volume, you'll hear a very gentle jazz rhythm play in the background. If you press any key on your keyboard, though, a second piano chimes in with new notes as you type. You don't even have to move your fingers between keys to get a good melody going, as Google will alternate notes between keystrokes even on the same key. It's a small trick, but a fun one that's worth playing with in these chaotic times.

We'll get to see the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G before long, but in the meantime, I'm ready to get lost in a lazy river of rhythm. How about you?

