What you need to know
- Google's Launch Night In webpage has a fun hidden feature to it.
- While we're waiting for the livestream to start, you can play jazz piano on the webpage.
- A steady beat plays in the background, and you liven it up with the notes you play with your laptop's keyboard.
Google's Launch Night In is just a few short hours away, but if you find yourself with a few free minutes between now and then, head over to the official event webpage for a relaxing little easter egg Google's added to the site.
As you sit on the webpage and turn up your volume, you'll hear a very gentle jazz rhythm play in the background. If you press any key on your keyboard, though, a second piano chimes in with new notes as you type. You don't even have to move your fingers between keys to get a good melody going, as Google will alternate notes between keystrokes even on the same key. It's a small trick, but a fun one that's worth playing with in these chaotic times.
We'll get to see the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G before long, but in the meantime, I'm ready to get lost in a lazy river of rhythm. How about you?
Can't wait any longer?
Google Pixel 4a
Google already has a great Pixel for 2020's chaos.
If you can't wait another few weeks to get your hands on a 2020 Pixel — or can't afford to spend $700 on a new phone — Skip today's 5G fanciness and grab you a phone that's perfectly suited to one-handed use and long days. You still get the swift software updates and excellent cameras without an overblown price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The S20 Fan Edition is a whole lot of phone for a great price
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is the latest in Samsung's barrage of new devices. It features a plastic backing, as well a flat display, but is otherwise nearly indistinguishable from the rest of the S20 lineup — and most importantly, it's hundreds of dollars cheaper than even the standard S20.
Google could soon face an antitrust probe in China
A report from Reuters has claimed that Google could soon face an antitrust probe in China for abusing Android’s market dominance to stifle competition.
Just give me Google Photos and I'll buy the Amazon Echo Show 10 ASAP
At a recent virtual event, Amazon announced a near-perfect smart screen speaker in the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). I say near-perfect because, without this one feature, I'm not sure I can be persuaded to remove my Nest Hub Max from my kitchen counter.
No need to spend $200 on a Nest cam with these affordable alternatives
Nest makes great connected cameras, but they can be expensive, and these days it's easy to find similarly simple security systems for much less.