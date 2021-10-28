At Facebook Connect 2021, the company's annual AR and VR conference, Facebook announced that Beat Saber had amassed over $100 million in revenue on the Oculus Quest platform alone. Earlier this year, we saw that only six games had surpassed $10 million in revenue, and the quick milestone of $100 million for one of the best Quest 2 games shows just how much the market has grown in 2021 alone.

While Beat Saber has been out for well over four years on the PC, it took a while to make its way to other VR platforms like the Oculus Quest 2. Over the years, Beat Saber has become synonymous with the term VR and has become rather a cultural phenomenon, and now we know just how big the game has really grown.

On a similar front, Skydance Interactive also announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has amassed over $50 in revenue across all three platforms that it's available on — that's PC, PSVR, and Oculus Quest.

Since its launch, the Oculus Quest 2 has become the defacto place for gamers to get a fantastic experience without having to make much of an investment. Likewise, the influx of customers has been extremely lucrative for developers, who have been largely withering on the vine for years while VR slowly grew.

Other developers of note who have reported record sales lately include BigBox VR of Population: One fame and Downpour Interactive of Onward fame — both studios that Facebook has since acquired to join its Oculus Studios first-party brand.