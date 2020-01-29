Beat Games just added three new songs to the popular rhythmic game Beat Saber. All three songs are from the artist Cametek and come with the latest update to Beat Saber. The songs are available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Oculus Store.

The three new songs are:

"Exit This Earth's Atmosphere"

"Ghost"

"Light it Up"

Beat Saber's Twitter account suggests stretching before downloading the update, so the songs probably include some complex mapping.

Beat Games continues to add new titles to Beat Saber. Last year, the OST 3 update brought songs from six new artists.

