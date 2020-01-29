Beat SaberSource: Beat Games

What you need to know

  • Beat Saber just added three free songs from Cametek.
  • The songs come with the latest update to the popular rhythmic game.
  • The songs are available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Oculus Store.

Beat Games just added three new songs to the popular rhythmic game Beat Saber. All three songs are from the artist Cametek and come with the latest update to Beat Saber. The songs are available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Oculus Store.

The three new songs are:

  • "Exit This Earth's Atmosphere"
  • "Ghost"
  • "Light it Up"

Beat Saber's Twitter account suggests stretching before downloading the update, so the songs probably include some complex mapping.

Beat Games continues to add new titles to Beat Saber. Last year, the OST 3 update brought songs from six new artists.

If you want to rack up points and raise your username up the Beat Saber leaderboards, make sure to check out our guide that covers everything about Beat Saber that you need to know.

