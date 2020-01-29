What you need to know
- Beat Saber just added three free songs from Cametek.
- The songs come with the latest update to the popular rhythmic game.
- The songs are available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Oculus Store.
Beat Games just added three new songs to the popular rhythmic game Beat Saber. All three songs are from the artist Cametek and come with the latest update to Beat Saber. The songs are available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Oculus Store.
The three new songs are:
- "Exit This Earth's Atmosphere"
- "Ghost"
- "Light it Up"
フリー新曲出た！💎— Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 29, 2020
The new update with 3 new free tracks by one & only @cametek just landed on Steam, PlayStation Store & Oculus Store!
We're releasing:
> Exit This Earth's Atomosphere
> GHOST
> Light It Up
*Friendly reminder: You should stretch before downloading this update. pic.twitter.com/EQdPi8rIGo
Beat Saber's Twitter account suggests stretching before downloading the update, so the songs probably include some complex mapping.
Beat Games continues to add new titles to Beat Saber. Last year, the OST 3 update brought songs from six new artists.
How to put custom songs onto Beat Saber on Oculus Quest
If you want to rack up points and raise your username up the Beat Saber leaderboards, make sure to check out our guide that covers everything about Beat Saber that you need to know.
Beat Saber
This rhythmic game has you swing laser sabers to the beat of music. It's an excellent game for beginners and VR experts.
