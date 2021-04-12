As the weather warms up, you're going to need some outdoor music. Whether you need it for your first pool parties or the outdoor barbecue, some powerful sound that doesn't get hurt by a little splash or a little rain is perfect for the spring time. Grab the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker because it's on sale thanks to a $6 off on-page coupon that knocks the price from $28 to $21.99 total at Amazon. The drop to $22 matches a low price we've seen only a couple times the last few months, and you'd have to go back nearly a year to find it going for an even better price. Only the black version of the speaker is going for this low as the other colors are still at an inflated cost of $34.

Sounds good Anker Soundcore waterproof Bluetooth speaker Has powerful stereo sound with zero distortion thanks to high-sensitivity drivers and a bass port. The battery lasts up to 24 hours. The Bluetooth connectivity works up to 66 feet away. It's also drop proof and built to last. $21.99 $28.00 $6 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

The Soundcore speaker is one of Anker's best. It has high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port. What that means for you is powerful sound, exceptional clarity, and zero distortion even at high volume. You'll be able to feel the bass if that's what you want.

One of the great features of this speaker is the battery life. It's going to last you up to 24 hours before you ever need to recharge. Since it connects via Bluetooth and doesn't weigh much, that all makes this speaker super portable. The Bluetooth 4.0 technology is part of the reason for the extended battery life, too, since it's designed to lower power consumption. The Bluetooth works up to 66 feet away and can instantly pair once you've connected.

You'll be able to carry this speaker around with you. It's drop resistant, which means you can bump it around a bit without worrying about it. Just drop it in your backpack and go. Listen to your favorite tunes at home, on your commute, or just chilling somewhere outside.