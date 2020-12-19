Ronald Koeman's side will be looking to make it three victories in a row as they welcome Los Murciélagos to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon. Follow our guide below on how to get a Barcelona vs Valencia live stream and watch La Liga online no matter where you are in the world.

The resurgent hosts are currently sitting in fifth, having seen off Levante last weekend ahead of registering an impressive 2-1 victory at home to former league leaders Real Sociedad on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.

Barca's inconsistent visitors Valencia find themselves in a disappointing 12th after recording just three wins so far this season.

They nevertheless remain hard to beat — Javi Gracia's side are winless in four since their superb 4-1 win over Real Madrid but they've also only lost one of those four matches — and that defeat was against league leaders Atlético.

The away side will also draw encouragement from the most recent clash between the two sides, which ended in an outstanding 2-0 victory for Valenciaback in January.

That match saw striker Maxi Gomez deliver a match-winning brace on the day and will be his side's main threat once again here.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Barcelona vs Valencia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Barcelona vs Valencia: Where and when?

This intriguing La Liga face-off takes place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4:15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT start in the US and a 3:15pm GMT kick-off in the UK.

Watch Barcelona vs Valencia online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Barcelona vs Valencia further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

