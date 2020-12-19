Ronald Koeman's side will be looking to make it three victories in a row as they welcome Los Murciélagos to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon. Follow our guide below on how to get a Barcelona vs Valencia live stream and watch La Liga online no matter where you are in the world.
The resurgent hosts are currently sitting in fifth, having seen off Levante last weekend ahead of registering an impressive 2-1 victory at home to former league leaders Real Sociedad on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.
Barca's inconsistent visitors Valencia find themselves in a disappointing 12th after recording just three wins so far this season.
They nevertheless remain hard to beat — Javi Gracia's side are winless in four since their superb 4-1 win over Real Madrid but they've also only lost one of those four matches — and that defeat was against league leaders Atlético.
The away side will also draw encouragement from the most recent clash between the two sides, which ended in an outstanding 2-0 victory for Valenciaback in January.
That match saw striker Maxi Gomez deliver a match-winning brace on the day and will be his side's main threat once again here.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Barcelona vs Valencia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Barcelona vs Valencia: Where and when?
This intriguing La Liga face-off takes place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4:15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT start in the US and a 3:15pm GMT kick-off in the UK.
Watch Barcelona vs Valencia online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Barcelona vs Valencia further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch this massive La Liga clash. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia online in the U.S. for FREE
Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including Barcelona vs Valencia.
You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.
How to stream Barcelona vs Valencia live in the UK
Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.
The Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want LaLiga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.
Coverage on LaLiga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 3pm GMT, ahead of a 3:15pm GMT kick-off.
Live stream Barcelona vs Valencia live in Australia
As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.
If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.
Kick-off in Australia is at 2:15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Live stream Barcelona vs Valencia in Canada
It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
