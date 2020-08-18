Barring further delays, Baldur's Gate 3 is expected to hit early access on Google Stadia and Steam on Sept. 30. Larian Studios announced the date during today's "Panel from Hell" livestream event, but warned that there's still a lot of work to be done on the massive CRPG so another postponement is possible. Larian Studios had previously announced in June that early access would begin in August.

Larian Studios understandably wants to deliver a polished experience for the latest chapter in the genre-defining game. Since Baldur's Gate II came out in 2000, another month isn't much of a delay. The game is based on Dungeons & Dragons and kicks off in Avernus, the setting of the recent D&D adventure module Descent Into Avernus. The first layer of the Nine Hells, the plane is ravaged by an eternal war between demons and devils.