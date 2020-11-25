As winter descends on much of the northern hemisphere and COVID-19 keeps many of us from traveling this holiday season, people are looking for entertainment outlets to keep them occupied. One of my favorite pastimes is reading, and I absolutely love digging into a good book on my Kindle Paperwhite. You can bet your bottom dollar that I'm going to rush to take advantage of this Black Friday deal on Amazon Kindle e-book best sellers for $5 or less, and I think you should too!

Whether you're a casual or voracious reader, you're sure to find something of interest in Amazon's Kindle e-book store. Not only can you store literally thousands of e-books on your Kindle device, but you can save lots of money purchasing e-books over their physical counterparts. A Kindle book may be anywhere from half to a tenth of the price of a hardcover book, and they are usually significantly cheaper than paperback books as well. Plus, you don't have to worry about shipping, storing, or getting rid of physical books once you're done reading them!

For this one-day pre-Black Friday deal, Amazon is offering dozens of best sellers for a fraction of their sticker prices. Just some of the great books available with this sale include Cormac McCarthy's The Road or Janelle Brown's Pretty Things for $3 each, Cheryl Strayed's Wild or Brian Greene's Until the End of Time for $4 each, and Ta-Nehisi Coates' The Water Dancer or Terry McMillan's It's Not All Downhill from Here for $5.

While it is true that you can save money buying e-books, it's also true that you can read for free on Kindles as well. Whether it's through your local library, Prime Reading, or sharing with family, there are many ways to save on your reading habits with a Kindle device.

If you decide to take advantage of this sale, be sure to hurry. It ends after today!