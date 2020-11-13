This weekend marks the start of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, a new international rugby tournament which Amazon has almost sole broadcast rights to in the UK.
The unique new competition was born out of the disruption to the regular rugby season due to the coronavirus and features the regular Six Nations participants (England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy), as well as Fiji, and Georgia.
The format sees eight nations divided into two pools of four (Group A features England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia, while Group B consists of France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji), with the first three weekends of the competition seeing each nation play the other three teams in their group. The final weekend sees each team facing off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool in order to determine final placings.
Running through November and the early part of December, the majority of the tournament's matches are set to be shown in the UK on the online retailer's Amazon Prime video streaming service.
When will Autumn Nations Cup matches be shown on Amazon Prime?
While free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 has nabbed the rights to show the tournament's opening match between Ireland and Wales on Friday (13 November), Amazon the has a run of near total exclusivity in showing the rest of the competition's matches live on its streaming service, starting with Italy vs Scotland on Saturday (14 November) .
Amazon will be showing all but two of the 16 matches in the tournament and crucially has exclusive access to the entire Finals Weekend in December.
How do I get Amazon Prime?
In order to watch all of this live rugby action you'll need to be an Amazon Prime sign up here.
Amazon Prime is available on a wide variety of smart devices via dedicated apps, from TV's, Blu-ray players, to phones and tablets, with bespoke apps for Android and iOS. The exception to the rule is PC's as there's currently no Windows 10 app to use Prime Video on a computer, meaning you'll need to watch the game's via the main Amazon website.
Can I watch Autumn Nations Cup matches on Amazon Prime Video for free?
Potentially. If you've not used Amazon Prime in the past, the internet giant is still offering a 30-day free trial for newcomers to the service.
That means you can sign up now and you'll be able to watch all of the service's matches between now and early December for free. It's also worth remembering that a Prime membership gives you access to far more than just Amazon's streaming service. Members also get unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store and exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, along with unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos, plus exclusive access to Prime Music.
How do I watch Amazon Prime Video from abroad
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and find yourself away from the UK, you'll find you won't be able to watch the service's Autumn Nations Cup coverage due to geo-blocking.
If you find yourself in this situation, your best bet is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.
What TV channels are showing Autumn Nations Cup 2020 matches?
As mentioned further up, while Amazon have the lionshare of broadcast rights to this year's tournament, Channel 4 has the rights to show the Ireland vs Wales tournament opener on Friday, November 13 and will also be sharing live coverage of England vs Ireland on November 21with Amazon. The free-to-air broadcaster will also have sole rights to show Ireland vs Georgia on November 29.
If you're in the UK you'll be able to watch those matches online via the network's All 4 streaming service. Similarly, Welsh language free-to-air channel S4C will be showing all of Wales's three matches. You can watch S4C's coverage via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic streaming service, or via BBC iPlayer.
Autumn Nations Cup 2020 - Full fixture list
Here's the full schedule for this year's tournament, including your viewing options for each game.
Round 1
- Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4 and S4C
- Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon
- England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon
- France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – CANCELLED
Round 2
- Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon
- England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon
- Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon and S4C
- Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon
Round 3
- Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon
- Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon and S4C
- France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon
- Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4
Finals Weekend
- Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon
- Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon
- Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon and S4C
- England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon
