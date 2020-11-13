The format sees eight nations divided into two pools of four (Group A features England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia, while Group B consists of France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji), with the first three weekends of the competition seeing each nation play the other three teams in their group. The final weekend sees each team facing off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool in order to determine final placings.

The unique new competition was born out of the disruption to the regular rugby season due to the coronavirus and features the regular Six Nations participants (England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy), as well as Fiji, and Georgia.

This weekend marks the start of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, a new international rugby tournament which Amazon has almost sole broadcast rights to in the UK.

Running through November and the early part of December, the majority of the tournament's matches are set to be shown in the UK on the online retailer's Amazon Prime video streaming service.

Read on for full details on how to watch Autumn Nations Cup live streams on Amazon Prime Video with our guide below.

When will Autumn Nations Cup matches be shown on Amazon Prime?

While free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 has nabbed the rights to show the tournament's opening match between Ireland and Wales on Friday (13 November), Amazon the has a run of near total exclusivity in showing the rest of the competition's matches live on its streaming service, starting with Italy vs Scotland on Saturday (14 November) .

Amazon will be showing all but two of the 16 matches in the tournament and crucially has exclusive access to the entire Finals Weekend in December.

How do I get Amazon Prime?

In order to watch all of this live rugby action you'll need to be an Amazon Prime sign up here.

Amazon Prime is available on a wide variety of smart devices via dedicated apps, from TV's, Blu-ray players, to phones and tablets, with bespoke apps for Android and iOS. The exception to the rule is PC's as there's currently no Windows 10 app to use Prime Video on a computer, meaning you'll need to watch the game's via the main Amazon website.

Can I watch Autumn Nations Cup matches on Amazon Prime Video for free?

Potentially. If you've not used Amazon Prime in the past, the internet giant is still offering a 30-day free trial for newcomers to the service.

That means you can sign up now and you'll be able to watch all of the service's matches between now and early December for free. It's also worth remembering that a Prime membership gives you access to far more than just Amazon's streaming service. Members also get unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store and exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, along with unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive with Prime Photos, plus exclusive access to Prime Music.

How do I watch Amazon Prime Video from abroad

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and find yourself away from the UK, you'll find you won't be able to watch the service's Autumn Nations Cup coverage due to geo-blocking.

If you find yourself in this situation, your best bet is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

VPN's are simple to use and also offer the added benefit of giving you an extra layer of protection when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.