Sony WH-1000XM5 leak reveals a new design and massive battery upgrade

What you need to know

New renders allegedly show off the upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

The headphones have a slightly different design from their predecessor and will reportedly come in black and silver variants.

The XM5 headphones are rumored to include two processors for ANC and last up to 40 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled.

It's been a couple of years since Sony launched the excellent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, which means it should be about time for the next model to arrive. So far, rumors have been pretty non-existent for the XM5, but a new leak gives us just about all the information we could want.

TechnikNews has revealed both renders and details about the successor to some of the best wireless headphones on the market. Based on the renders, the WH-1000XM5 will have a much sleeker design when compared to the previous two models. The ear cups also appear slightly larger than the WH-1000XM4, and there seems to be more padding on the band.

From the images, Sony is changing up the buttons, with the "Custom" button turning into an "NC/AMB" button to switch listening modes. The power button also appears to be a slider now. Aside from that, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C charging port, and a nicer-looking case.

According to TechnikNews, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will feature three microphones, Bluetooth 5.2, and two processors for improved ANC. The company appears to have increased battery life by a significant amount, with up to 40 hours per charge while on ANC. That's a 10-hour increase over the XM4, which is already quite impressive.

Of course, nothing is official yet, as Sony hasn't confirmed anything about the upcoming headphones. Still, from the looks of it, the WH-1000XM5s look like another winner.

Pricing and availability details weren't available in the leak. However, given that the previous two models launched in August, it seems likely that Sony could target a similar launch window.